All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 7927 E. 152nd Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
7927 E. 152nd Dr.
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

7927 E. 152nd Dr.

7927 East 152nd Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7927 East 152nd Drive, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Available 07/01/20 3 Bed, 3 Bath Ranch, on Todd Creek Golf Course - Property Id: 112251

Ranch home in a gated golf course community. Active 55+ community (1 resident must be 55+) with a variety of daily activities.

Great deck and view across Smith Reservoir. Home is newer and halfway in and out on a quiet street so not much traffic.
Championship golf course, practice area, pro shop, lighted tennis/pickleball courts, beautiful large clubhouse with dining room, bar/grill area, meeting rooms, conference rooms, concert room, complete exercise room, indoor pool/hot tub, outdoor pool.

Home is on the 18th fairway of Todd Creek Golf Course in the Heritage Todd Creek subdivision with north and west views across Smith Reservoir.

Many activities and active clubs. Frequent luxury bus road trips to sports events, points of interest, Blackhawk, etc.
Home is advertised and unfurnished but could be rented with many furnishings.

2,749 square feet on the main floor with a large, unfinished, walk out basement, 2 car garage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112251
Property Id 112251

(RLNE5782683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7927 E. 152nd Dr. have any available units?
7927 E. 152nd Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 7927 E. 152nd Dr. have?
Some of 7927 E. 152nd Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7927 E. 152nd Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7927 E. 152nd Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7927 E. 152nd Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 7927 E. 152nd Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 7927 E. 152nd Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7927 E. 152nd Dr. offers parking.
Does 7927 E. 152nd Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7927 E. 152nd Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7927 E. 152nd Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 7927 E. 152nd Dr. has a pool.
Does 7927 E. 152nd Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7927 E. 152nd Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7927 E. 152nd Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7927 E. 152nd Dr. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Avana Thornton Station
2525 E 104th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST
Thornton, CO 80229
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave
Thornton, CO 80260
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy
Thornton, CO 80241
Timber Lodge
1769 Coronado Pkwy N
Thornton, CO 80229
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way
Thornton, CO 80229
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College