7927 E. 152nd Dr.

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities conference room clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Available 07/01/20 3 Bed, 3 Bath Ranch, on Todd Creek Golf Course - Property Id: 112251



Ranch home in a gated golf course community. Active 55+ community (1 resident must be 55+) with a variety of daily activities.



Great deck and view across Smith Reservoir. Home is newer and halfway in and out on a quiet street so not much traffic.

Championship golf course, practice area, pro shop, lighted tennis/pickleball courts, beautiful large clubhouse with dining room, bar/grill area, meeting rooms, conference rooms, concert room, complete exercise room, indoor pool/hot tub, outdoor pool.



Home is on the 18th fairway of Todd Creek Golf Course in the Heritage Todd Creek subdivision with north and west views across Smith Reservoir.



Many activities and active clubs. Frequent luxury bus road trips to sports events, points of interest, Blackhawk, etc.

Home is advertised and unfurnished but could be rented with many furnishings.



2,749 square feet on the main floor with a large, unfinished, walk out basement, 2 car garage.

