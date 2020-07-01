All apartments in Thornton
6702 East 115th Avenue

Location

6702 East 115th Avenue, Thornton, CO 80233

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6702 East 115th Avenue have any available units?
6702 East 115th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
Is 6702 East 115th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6702 East 115th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6702 East 115th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6702 East 115th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6702 East 115th Avenue offer parking?
No, 6702 East 115th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6702 East 115th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6702 East 115th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6702 East 115th Avenue have a pool?
No, 6702 East 115th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6702 East 115th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6702 East 115th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6702 East 115th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6702 East 115th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6702 East 115th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6702 East 115th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

