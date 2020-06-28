All apartments in Thornton
4830 E. 117th Drive
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

4830 E. 117th Drive

4830 East 117th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4830 East 117th Drive, Thornton, CO 80233

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
4830 E. 117th Drive Available 11/05/19 5 Bed/4 Bath on HUGE LOT in Thornton!!!! - This 5 bedroom home is a hidden gem with a .32 acre lot & views of the lake & mountains from your backyard. Enjoy a spacious kitchen with bay window breakfast nook, stainless steel appliances, pantry & dining room with views of the backyard & lake, living room with cathedral ceilings & built-in speakers. The lower level has a family rm or office w/built in shelving & fireplace. The basement is finished with a family rm, wet-bar, bedrm & full bathrm. The Master Bedrm is located on its own level w/walk in closet & 5 piece bath. The upper level features a small loft landing area & 2 bdrms & a jack-n-jill bath. There is a small studio/workshop that is fully finished off the garage. Perfect for studio, she-shed, or workshop! The backyard is has a large deck, awning, garden area & flagstone walk-ways. Walk right out to the paved walking path that takes you down to the lake to fish, or on to the baseball fields & parks. Beautifully maintained subdivision close to schools & shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4830 E. 117th Drive have any available units?
4830 E. 117th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4830 E. 117th Drive have?
Some of 4830 E. 117th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4830 E. 117th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4830 E. 117th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4830 E. 117th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4830 E. 117th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4830 E. 117th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4830 E. 117th Drive offers parking.
Does 4830 E. 117th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4830 E. 117th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4830 E. 117th Drive have a pool?
No, 4830 E. 117th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4830 E. 117th Drive have accessible units?
No, 4830 E. 117th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4830 E. 117th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4830 E. 117th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
