Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly all utils included

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Everything is brand new....

Large townhome 1250 sqft + 500 unfinished basement, nobody below you or above you, vaulted ceilings, 2 car covered parking, walk in closets, washer and dryer hook ups in basement, small fenced in patio, 1 year lease please, Pets OK with month pet fee of $30 per pet. All utilities paid by tenant, renters insurance required, full deposit. Se habla espanol.

Fully remodeled unit.

3bd/2bth