3400 East 119th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING

Kyle- 513-502-7085

kyle.gephart@realatlas.com



Located at 3400 E 119th St, Thornton, CO 80233 at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with friendly neighbors, you will feel safe letting kids play in the street!



Recently remodeled with modern design, textures, colors and finishes. The kitchen boast a bright and crisp feel with features such as all new appliances, granite counters, stainless sink, new cabinets and designer tile floor and back-splash. There are two bedrooms on the main floor including one walk-in closet and two more bedrooms down in the garden level basement. Main floor bathroom is warm and inviting, features tile floor and designer shower/tub. You will look forward to getting ready in the morning. Main floor family room is great for entertaining or just kicking back you'll finally have that space to host parties and guest. A second common area is located in the lower level - great for a playroom or home office or even a home theater. A two-car garage with automatic opener and outside keypad will hold all of your toys and tools. The huge fenced in back yard can be overseen from a new south-facing Trex/redwood deck. Close proximity to quality elementary, middle and high schools. Elementary kids will want to walk to school.



Featuring:

-4 Bedrooms

-2 Baths

-New appliances and cabinets in kitchen

-Granite counter-tops

-Designer Back-splash

-Designer floor tile

-Living room and common area

-2 car garage

-Huge fenced in yard

-Trex/redwood deck

-convenient access to all your shopping needs

-Close to multiple parks!



Application Fee $45.00

We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background. No felonies, No Evictions, must make x3 rent to income.



Security deposit = $2095

Rent = $2095

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.