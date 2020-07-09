All apartments in Thornton
3400 East 119th Street
Last updated October 30 2019 at 5:21 PM

3400 East 119th Street

3400 East 119th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3400 East 119th Avenue, Thornton, CO 80233

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING
Kyle- 513-502-7085
kyle.gephart@realatlas.com

Located at 3400 E 119th St, Thornton, CO 80233 at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with friendly neighbors, you will feel safe letting kids play in the street!

Recently remodeled with modern design, textures, colors and finishes. The kitchen boast a bright and crisp feel with features such as all new appliances, granite counters, stainless sink, new cabinets and designer tile floor and back-splash. There are two bedrooms on the main floor including one walk-in closet and two more bedrooms down in the garden level basement. Main floor bathroom is warm and inviting, features tile floor and designer shower/tub. You will look forward to getting ready in the morning. Main floor family room is great for entertaining or just kicking back you'll finally have that space to host parties and guest. A second common area is located in the lower level - great for a playroom or home office or even a home theater. A two-car garage with automatic opener and outside keypad will hold all of your toys and tools. The huge fenced in back yard can be overseen from a new south-facing Trex/redwood deck. Close proximity to quality elementary, middle and high schools. Elementary kids will want to walk to school.

Featuring:
-4 Bedrooms
-2 Baths
-New appliances and cabinets in kitchen
-Granite counter-tops
-Designer Back-splash
-Designer floor tile
-Living room and common area
-2 car garage
-Huge fenced in yard
-Trex/redwood deck
-convenient access to all your shopping needs
-Close to multiple parks!

Application Fee $45.00
We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background. No felonies, No Evictions, must make x3 rent to income.

Security deposit = $2095
Rent = $2095
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 East 119th Street have any available units?
3400 East 119th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3400 East 119th Street have?
Some of 3400 East 119th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 East 119th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3400 East 119th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 East 119th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3400 East 119th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 3400 East 119th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3400 East 119th Street offers parking.
Does 3400 East 119th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3400 East 119th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 East 119th Street have a pool?
No, 3400 East 119th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3400 East 119th Street have accessible units?
No, 3400 East 119th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 East 119th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3400 East 119th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

