3282 E 103rd Dr. - #1

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo with a one car attached Garage near restaurants and shopping (and only 15 minutes to Downtown Denver!) Unit includes vaulted ceilings a gas fireplace large windows and a spacious balcony with attached storage closet. The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings and two closets. The community includes a nicely appointed clubhouse fitness center pool hot tub sauna parks/playgrounds and sport court.



(This unit is currently tenant occupied so need to give adequate notice for showings.)



Tenant is responsible for Electric, Gas, Internet, TV, etc... Water, Sewer, Snow Removal and Garbage is included.



(No pets over 35 lbs per HOA)