Last updated March 11 2020 at 3:35 AM

3282 E 103rd Dr. - #1

3282 East 103rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3282 East 103rd Drive, Thornton, CO 80229
Quimby

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo with a one car attached Garage near restaurants and shopping (and only 15 minutes to Downtown Denver!) Unit includes vaulted ceilings a gas fireplace large windows and a spacious balcony with attached storage closet. The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings and two closets. The community includes a nicely appointed clubhouse fitness center pool hot tub sauna parks/playgrounds and sport court.

(This unit is currently tenant occupied so need to give adequate notice for showings.)

Tenant is responsible for Electric, Gas, Internet, TV, etc... Water, Sewer, Snow Removal and Garbage is included.

(No pets over 35 lbs per HOA)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3282 E 103rd Dr. - #1 have any available units?
3282 E 103rd Dr. - #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3282 E 103rd Dr. - #1 have?
Some of 3282 E 103rd Dr. - #1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3282 E 103rd Dr. - #1 currently offering any rent specials?
3282 E 103rd Dr. - #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3282 E 103rd Dr. - #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3282 E 103rd Dr. - #1 is pet friendly.
Does 3282 E 103rd Dr. - #1 offer parking?
Yes, 3282 E 103rd Dr. - #1 does offer parking.
Does 3282 E 103rd Dr. - #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3282 E 103rd Dr. - #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3282 E 103rd Dr. - #1 have a pool?
Yes, 3282 E 103rd Dr. - #1 has a pool.
Does 3282 E 103rd Dr. - #1 have accessible units?
No, 3282 E 103rd Dr. - #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3282 E 103rd Dr. - #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3282 E 103rd Dr. - #1 has units with dishwashers.
