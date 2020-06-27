2020 E. 103rd Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

Freshly Updated Thornton Townhome - This town-home has fresh interior paint, new carpet and refinished hardwood floors on the main level.

The entrance boasts a 2 story vaulted ceiling and stairway up to a master suite, two additional bedrooms and hallway full bath. There is a full-size laundry set for your convenience.

The main floor has a powder room, living room, dining area, kitchen and a sliding glass door to the back enclosed patio.

The patio has raised beds and access to a huge grassy park and playground and privacy for outdoor living.



The local schools are:

Elementary: Leroy Drive

Middle School: Thornton Middle School

High School: Thornton High School



This property is in a great location, close to the recreation center, shopping, public transportation and only 20 minutes into Denver. While it is only 11 short miles from Downtown Denver, Thornton feels like a suburban retreat with picturesque views of the mountains in the west. Thornton is popular for those who want to live close to Denver, but enjoy the escape to areas with easier access to enjoying outdoor living.



When you move to Thornton, you'll never tire of the stunning scenery. A look south offers a view of downtown Denver's skyline and tall buildings, and with a look west, you are rewarded with an astonishing sight of the snow-capped Rocky Mountains.

One pet is negotiable.



(RLNE3781194)