All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 2020 E. 103rd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
2020 E. 103rd Ave
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

2020 E. 103rd Ave

2020 East 103rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Quimby
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2020 East 103rd Avenue, Thornton, CO 80229
Quimby

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Freshly Updated Thornton Townhome - This town-home has fresh interior paint, new carpet and refinished hardwood floors on the main level.
The entrance boasts a 2 story vaulted ceiling and stairway up to a master suite, two additional bedrooms and hallway full bath. There is a full-size laundry set for your convenience.
The main floor has a powder room, living room, dining area, kitchen and a sliding glass door to the back enclosed patio.
The patio has raised beds and access to a huge grassy park and playground and privacy for outdoor living.

The local schools are:
Elementary: Leroy Drive
Middle School: Thornton Middle School
High School: Thornton High School

This property is in a great location, close to the recreation center, shopping, public transportation and only 20 minutes into Denver. While it is only 11 short miles from Downtown Denver, Thornton feels like a suburban retreat with picturesque views of the mountains in the west. Thornton is popular for those who want to live close to Denver, but enjoy the escape to areas with easier access to enjoying outdoor living.

When you move to Thornton, you'll never tire of the stunning scenery. A look south offers a view of downtown Denver's skyline and tall buildings, and with a look west, you are rewarded with an astonishing sight of the snow-capped Rocky Mountains.
One pet is negotiable.

(RLNE3781194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 E. 103rd Ave have any available units?
2020 E. 103rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 E. 103rd Ave have?
Some of 2020 E. 103rd Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 E. 103rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2020 E. 103rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 E. 103rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2020 E. 103rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2020 E. 103rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2020 E. 103rd Ave offers parking.
Does 2020 E. 103rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 E. 103rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 E. 103rd Ave have a pool?
No, 2020 E. 103rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2020 E. 103rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 2020 E. 103rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 E. 103rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 E. 103rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 88
101 E 88th Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave
Thornton, CO 80260
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Timber Lodge
1769 Coronado Pkwy N
Thornton, CO 80229
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way
Thornton, CO 80229
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College