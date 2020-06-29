All apartments in Thornton
Thornton, CO
13349 Franklin St.
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

13349 Franklin St.

13349 Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Location

13349 Franklin Street, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Updated 5 Bed/4 Bath in Thornton!!!!!! - Welcome Home! This beautiful home is move in ready! With 5 bedrooms & 4 baths, there is plenty of room no matter your family size. You will love the open kitchen that opens right up into the family room. Brand new Stainless Steel appliances, new paint and carpet throughout as well!! The finished basement will provide many options whether it is used for movies, games, play or whatever fits your lifestyle. Outside is a very private deck and landscaping will be re-vamped come spring time!! Finally, treat yourself to all the amenities this area offers, including a community pool, parks, restaurants and shopping with Cabelas and The Orchard Town Center just minutes away. Easy access to I-25 and E-470 allow you to get anywhere in the Denver Metro area, including a short drive to DIA.

Call TODAY to Schedule a Showing!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company

(RLNE4426305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13349 Franklin St. have any available units?
13349 Franklin St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 13349 Franklin St. have?
Some of 13349 Franklin St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13349 Franklin St. currently offering any rent specials?
13349 Franklin St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13349 Franklin St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13349 Franklin St. is pet friendly.
Does 13349 Franklin St. offer parking?
No, 13349 Franklin St. does not offer parking.
Does 13349 Franklin St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13349 Franklin St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13349 Franklin St. have a pool?
Yes, 13349 Franklin St. has a pool.
Does 13349 Franklin St. have accessible units?
No, 13349 Franklin St. does not have accessible units.
Does 13349 Franklin St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13349 Franklin St. does not have units with dishwashers.
