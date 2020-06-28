All apartments in Thornton
Last updated January 3 2020 at 5:58 AM

13075 Kearney St

13075 Kearney Street · No Longer Available
Location

13075 Kearney Street, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Don't miss your opportunity to rent this lovely 3-bed, 2-bath ranch style home in the Riverdale Park neighborhood just a few blocks from Riverdale Park. The home is also very close to Trail Winds Park and Open Space, a playground and walking/biking trails. This rental includes an unfinished basement for extra storage. There is an attached, over-sized 2-car garage and additional parking in front of the garage. Washer and dryer and central AC are also included with the rental.

To inquire about this rental or to schedule a showing please contact our leasing office. Applicants must be able to pass a background check. Please note we cannot be held responsible for information listed on 3rd party websites.

AVAILABLE Now. 12-month lease. $18 Application fee per adult. Tenant(s) required to have renter's insurance. Tenants responsible for gas/electric, water/sewer, and trash. Tenants responsible for removing snow, ice, and leaves from their walkways and sidewalks and general yard maintenance. No Pets!!! No Smoking!!! QUALIFICATIONS FOR APPLICANTS: Combined gross monthly income at least three times the monthly rent - No prior evictions - No criminal record. Considering applicants with credit scores above 630.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13075 Kearney St have any available units?
13075 Kearney St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 13075 Kearney St have?
Some of 13075 Kearney St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13075 Kearney St currently offering any rent specials?
13075 Kearney St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13075 Kearney St pet-friendly?
No, 13075 Kearney St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 13075 Kearney St offer parking?
Yes, 13075 Kearney St offers parking.
Does 13075 Kearney St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13075 Kearney St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13075 Kearney St have a pool?
No, 13075 Kearney St does not have a pool.
Does 13075 Kearney St have accessible units?
No, 13075 Kearney St does not have accessible units.
Does 13075 Kearney St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13075 Kearney St has units with dishwashers.
