13075 Kearney St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage

Don't miss your opportunity to rent this lovely 3-bed, 2-bath ranch style home in the Riverdale Park neighborhood just a few blocks from Riverdale Park. The home is also very close to Trail Winds Park and Open Space, a playground and walking/biking trails. This rental includes an unfinished basement for extra storage. There is an attached, over-sized 2-car garage and additional parking in front of the garage. Washer and dryer and central AC are also included with the rental.



To inquire about this rental or to schedule a showing please contact our leasing office. Applicants must be able to pass a background check. Please note we cannot be held responsible for information listed on 3rd party websites.



AVAILABLE Now. 12-month lease. $18 Application fee per adult. Tenant(s) required to have renter's insurance. Tenants responsible for gas/electric, water/sewer, and trash. Tenants responsible for removing snow, ice, and leaves from their walkways and sidewalks and general yard maintenance. No Pets!!! No Smoking!!! QUALIFICATIONS FOR APPLICANTS: Combined gross monthly income at least three times the monthly rent - No prior evictions - No criminal record. Considering applicants with credit scores above 630.