Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:00 AM

12963 Lafayette Street

12963 Lafayette Street · No Longer Available
Location

12963 Lafayette Street, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Well-kept 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo Centrally Located in Thornton
in sought-after Legends At Hunters Glen Condominium Subdivision
Close to schools, parks, restaurants, golf, shopping & trails

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12963 Lafayette Street have any available units?
12963 Lafayette Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
Is 12963 Lafayette Street currently offering any rent specials?
12963 Lafayette Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12963 Lafayette Street pet-friendly?
No, 12963 Lafayette Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 12963 Lafayette Street offer parking?
No, 12963 Lafayette Street does not offer parking.
Does 12963 Lafayette Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12963 Lafayette Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12963 Lafayette Street have a pool?
No, 12963 Lafayette Street does not have a pool.
Does 12963 Lafayette Street have accessible units?
No, 12963 Lafayette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12963 Lafayette Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12963 Lafayette Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12963 Lafayette Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12963 Lafayette Street does not have units with air conditioning.

