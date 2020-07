Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 2 beds 2.5 baths plus Loft 1618 sq ft (1219 sq ft finished plus 399 sq ft unfinished bsmt) 2 car garage located in Woodbridge Station. Vaulted ceiling master bed with double closet & own bath. Kitchen has plenty cabinets with black/ stainless appliances. Central A/C. Concrete patio for BBQ with fence backyard. AVAILABLE NOW! Small dog under 30 pounds will be considered, no cat. NO MMJ. For more info/ showing, please contact Andy Young @ (303) 263 4496. Thank you