Last updated April 7 2019 at 1:34 PM

10127 Grape Court

10127 Grape Court · No Longer Available
Location

10127 Grape Court, Thornton, CO 80229

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1d8348501a ----
Come see this completely renovated single family 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Thornton. Upon walking in it?s hard not to love the welcoming family room opening to a large kitchen, with dining room complete with quartz counter tops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs features include 3 spacious bedrooms, upper level laundry, private master bathroom with large walk in closet. All this and an ideal location with easy commutes to Denver or Boulder, a short drive to area shopping and the new north light rail station as well as an easy walk to Thornton?s soon to be completed park and recreation projects.

Ask about our future home buyer program and see how we can help and fund your dream of home ownership!

***We are not accepting roommates on this property***

Dogs negotiable with a NON-REFUNDABLE Pet fee & monthly pet rent per dog. (Monthly pet rent & non refundable pet fee is dependent on the size of the dog. No more than two dogs allowed.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10127 Grape Court have any available units?
10127 Grape Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 10127 Grape Court have?
Some of 10127 Grape Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10127 Grape Court currently offering any rent specials?
10127 Grape Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10127 Grape Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10127 Grape Court is pet friendly.
Does 10127 Grape Court offer parking?
No, 10127 Grape Court does not offer parking.
Does 10127 Grape Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10127 Grape Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10127 Grape Court have a pool?
No, 10127 Grape Court does not have a pool.
Does 10127 Grape Court have accessible units?
No, 10127 Grape Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10127 Grape Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10127 Grape Court does not have units with dishwashers.

