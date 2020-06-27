10127 Grape Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1d8348501a ----

Come see this completely renovated single family 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Thornton. Upon walking in it?s hard not to love the welcoming family room opening to a large kitchen, with dining room complete with quartz counter tops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs features include 3 spacious bedrooms, upper level laundry, private master bathroom with large walk in closet. All this and an ideal location with easy commutes to Denver or Boulder, a short drive to area shopping and the new north light rail station as well as an easy walk to Thornton?s soon to be completed park and recreation projects.



Ask about our future home buyer program and see how we can help and fund your dream of home ownership!



***We are not accepting roommates on this property***



Dogs negotiable with a NON-REFUNDABLE Pet fee & monthly pet rent per dog. (Monthly pet rent & non refundable pet fee is dependent on the size of the dog. No more than two dogs allowed.)