1406 Venice St

Amenities
3 bedroom, 1.75 bath house, groomed and landscaped yard. 1406 Venice, Longmont. - 3 Bedroom, 1.75 bath, ranch style: 1150 sf of a tasteful and carefully refurbished house.
See YouTube Video Tour: https://youtu.be/5yFoZT08EKU
Like new in 2020, new paint, some new floors and some bathroom renovation.
Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Wood floors, upgraded energy saving windows. Groomed lawn and beautiful landscaping with mature trees, the house doesn`t need AC. Washer/dryer stay but not owner maintained. Detached over sized 1 car garage with alley access.
Living Room 15.8x13.1 with small gas log stove
Kitchen 9.0x12.8 with breakfast counters at windows
Master BR 17.8x13.2, French glass doors, large mirrored closet doors
West BR 12.2x11.0
East BR 11.1x9.8
Patio 14x38
Garage 20.4x16.6
12 month lease.
No pets, No housing, No smoking, No marijuana.
Alert Realty
1132 Francis St
Longmont, Co 80501
PH 303-776-5156
FX 303-772-7576 fax
rent@alertrealty.net
www.alertrealty,net
(RLNE3242104)