1406 Venice St

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom, 1.75 bath house, groomed and landscaped yard. 1406 Venice, Longmont. - 3 Bedroom, 1.75 bath, ranch style: 1150 sf of a tasteful and carefully refurbished house.

See YouTube Video Tour: https://youtu.be/5yFoZT08EKU



Like new in 2020, new paint, some new floors and some bathroom renovation.



Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Wood floors, upgraded energy saving windows. Groomed lawn and beautiful landscaping with mature trees, the house doesn`t need AC. Washer/dryer stay but not owner maintained. Detached over sized 1 car garage with alley access.



Living Room 15.8x13.1 with small gas log stove

Kitchen 9.0x12.8 with breakfast counters at windows

Master BR 17.8x13.2, French glass doors, large mirrored closet doors

West BR 12.2x11.0

East BR 11.1x9.8

Patio 14x38

Garage 20.4x16.6



12 month lease.

No pets, No housing, No smoking, No marijuana.



Alert Realty

1132 Francis St

Longmont, Co 80501

PH 303-776-5156

FX 303-772-7576 fax

rent@alertrealty.net

www.alertrealty,net



No Pets Allowed



