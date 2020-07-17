All apartments in Longmont
1406 Venice St

1406 Venice Street · (303) 776-5156
Location

1406 Venice Street, Longmont, CO 80501

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1406 Venice St · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 1.75 bath house, groomed and landscaped yard. 1406 Venice, Longmont. - 3 Bedroom, 1.75 bath, ranch style: 1150 sf of a tasteful and carefully refurbished house.
See YouTube Video Tour: https://youtu.be/5yFoZT08EKU

Like new in 2020, new paint, some new floors and some bathroom renovation.

Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Wood floors, upgraded energy saving windows. Groomed lawn and beautiful landscaping with mature trees, the house doesn`t need AC. Washer/dryer stay but not owner maintained. Detached over sized 1 car garage with alley access.

Living Room 15.8x13.1 with small gas log stove
Kitchen 9.0x12.8 with breakfast counters at windows
Master BR 17.8x13.2, French glass doors, large mirrored closet doors
West BR 12.2x11.0
East BR 11.1x9.8
Patio 14x38
Garage 20.4x16.6

12 month lease.
No pets, No housing, No smoking, No marijuana.

Alert Realty
1132 Francis St
Longmont, Co 80501
PH 303-776-5156
FX 303-772-7576 fax
rent@alertrealty.net
www.alertrealty,net

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3242104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

