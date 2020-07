Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly cc payments e-payments internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Make yourself a part of the community in Longmont. With its small town heart and big city conveniences, Longmont is just the place to call home. Minutes away from Boulder, Fox Ridge Apartment Homes is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just off the Boulder-Longmont business corridor. At Fox Ridge, you will experience smoke free convenient apartment living with upscale, hi-tech amenities to make your life easier. With biking and hiking trails, restaurants, coffee shops, banking and shopping all just a step away, Fox Ridge has become the place to live in Longmont.