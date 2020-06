Amenities

in unit laundry garage walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Large Living Rooms in Both the Upstairs and Downstairs in this Longmont House for Rent - New paint in upstairs and kitchen cabinets. New carpet in the upstairs bedrooms. Large living rooms in both upstairs and down stairs. Upstairs has two bedrooms, one bathroom, kitchen and living room. Downstairs has one bedroom with walk-in closet, one bathroom, living area and laundry room. The washer and dryer are both high end units.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5618217)