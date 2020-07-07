Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated carpet oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park pool cats allowed parking on-site laundry courtyard hot tub

At Glen Ridge Apartments we feature thoughtfully designed one and two bedroom apartment homes nestled in the heart of Longmont, Colorado. Our beautifully renovated floor plans feature elegant black appliances, beautiful wood flooring, brushed nickel fixtures, gorgeous (and durable!) countertops and so much more. Our community sits on a beautifully maintained park-like setting with mature landscaping and sparkling pool with sun deck. We are conveniently located on multiple bus routes and walking distance to grocery stores, retail, dining, and entertainment. Plus we are just a couple of blocks away from HWY 66 and 287. Visit us today, convenience and comfort await.