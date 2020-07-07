All apartments in Longmont
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:50 PM

Glen Ridge

Open Now until 5pm
2211 Pratt St · (720) 580-6928
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2211 Pratt St, Longmont, CO 80501

Price and availability

VERIFIED 44 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A308 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit C300 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

We get our prices directly from Glen Ridge.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
pool
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
courtyard
hot tub
At Glen Ridge Apartments we feature thoughtfully designed one and two bedroom apartment homes nestled in the heart of Longmont, Colorado. Our beautifully renovated floor plans feature elegant black appliances, beautiful wood flooring, brushed nickel fixtures, gorgeous (and durable!) countertops and so much more. Our community sits on a beautifully maintained park-like setting with mature landscaping and sparkling pool with sun deck. We are conveniently located on multiple bus routes and walking distance to grocery stores, retail, dining, and entertainment. Plus we are just a couple of blocks away from HWY 66 and 287. Visit us today, convenience and comfort await.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $22
Deposit: $250-$750
Move-in Fees: $205 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $300
limit: 2 pet maximum per apartment home
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 64 lbs.
Storage Details: 3x3: $30/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Glen Ridge have any available units?
Glen Ridge has 2 units available starting at $1,260 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does Glen Ridge have?
Some of Glen Ridge's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Glen Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Glen Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Glen Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Glen Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Glen Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Glen Ridge offers parking.
Does Glen Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Glen Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Glen Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Glen Ridge has a pool.
Does Glen Ridge have accessible units?
No, Glen Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Glen Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Glen Ridge has units with dishwashers.

