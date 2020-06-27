All apartments in Littleton
Last updated August 15 2019 at 8:35 PM

7440 S Logan St

7440 South Logan Street · No Longer Available
Location

7440 South Logan Street, Littleton, CO 80122
South Littleton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
internet access
This 3 story home has it all, including a stunning roof top patio with views of the city and our gorgeous Rocky Mountains. The main level boasts a shiplap accent wall in the dining room, large living room space with a private balcony and an awesome gourmet kitchen. This kitchen features an enormous island, granite counter tops, tons of storage and stainless steel appliances. Huge windows, with state of the art tint, to help keep the heat out are found throughout the home. Both bedrooms are on the third floor with each offering it owns en-suite. Don't wait on this property, it is too good to be true. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7440 S Logan St have any available units?
7440 S Logan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 7440 S Logan St have?
Some of 7440 S Logan St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7440 S Logan St currently offering any rent specials?
7440 S Logan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7440 S Logan St pet-friendly?
No, 7440 S Logan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Littleton.
Does 7440 S Logan St offer parking?
No, 7440 S Logan St does not offer parking.
Does 7440 S Logan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7440 S Logan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7440 S Logan St have a pool?
No, 7440 S Logan St does not have a pool.
Does 7440 S Logan St have accessible units?
No, 7440 S Logan St does not have accessible units.
Does 7440 S Logan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7440 S Logan St has units with dishwashers.
