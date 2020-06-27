7440 S Logan St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym internet access

This 3 story home has it all, including a stunning roof top patio with views of the city and our gorgeous Rocky Mountains. The main level boasts a shiplap accent wall in the dining room, large living room space with a private balcony and an awesome gourmet kitchen. This kitchen features an enormous island, granite counter tops, tons of storage and stainless steel appliances. Huge windows, with state of the art tint, to help keep the heat out are found throughout the home. Both bedrooms are on the third floor with each offering it owns en-suite. Don't wait on this property, it is too good to be true. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com