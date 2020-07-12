/
south littleton
101 Apartments for rent in South Littleton, Littleton, CO
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
14 Units Available
Monte Vista
501 W Mineral Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,984
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1073 sqft
Units feature custom lighting features, oversized attached/detached garages, oversized oval tubs, cable/satellite access, and many other amenities. Residents also have access to a large off-leash dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
120 Units Available
AMLI Littleton Village
399 E Dry Creek Rd, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,420
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,025
1523 sqft
AMLI Littleton Village is ideally located with convenient access to Downtown Denver, the Denver Tech Center and all the Rocky Mountains have to offer. Getting anywhere is easy with quick access to C-470 and the Mineral and Littleton RTD stations.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
2878 West Long Circle
2878 West Long Circle, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1032 sqft
This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom town-home in South Park will welcome you with 1,032 square feet of living space! Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1631 W. Canal Cir Unit 827
1631 West Canal Circle, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1012 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo Ready For You To Call It Home! - Mia Jimenez 720-618-4023 mia.jimenez@realatlas.com This beautiful 2 bed 2 bath condo is everything you're looking for and more! Minutes from trails and parks.
Results within 1 mile of South Littleton
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
7 Units Available
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1409 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1635 sqft
Vaulted ceilings, skylights and French doors. Spacious, well-equipped fitness center open 24 hours. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
20 Units Available
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,520
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable living space with open kitchens and multiple private patios/balconies. On-site access to a fitness center and a resort-style pool with hot tub. On-site management with 24-hour emergency maintenance. Direct access to Centennial Trail and just minutes from C-470.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
16 Units Available
Berkshire Aspen Grove
7317 S Platte River Pkwy, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,924
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1403 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Walk-in closets with every floor plan. Dog park and pet wash station on-site. Walking distance from shopping and dining like Tattered Cover and Alamo Drafthouse.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1141 sqft
Close to Highlands Ranch town center. Floor plans feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Amenities include a saltwater pool, spa, 24-hour gym and residents' lounge.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
54 Units Available
HiLine at Littleton Commons
8300 Erickson Blvd, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,423
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,102
1243 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with granite countertops and glass subway backsplash. Pool with water features and poolside cabanas. Landscaped dog park and pet wash. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
15 Units Available
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,458
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1147 sqft
Full-sized washer and dryer and oval soaking tub in all floorplans. Kitchens designed with abundant counter space. Elegantly designed lap pool and sundeck. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
37 Units Available
Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,415
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1348 sqft
Spacious apartments with 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Community includes a yoga studio and pool. Hit the links at nearby Highlands Ranch Golf Club. Boat, hike, and camp at Chatfield State Park.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
705 Prairie Ridge Road
705 Prairie Ridge Road, Highlands Ranch, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,740
2700 sqft
Phenomenal 5BD, 4BA Home in Highlands Ranch with 2-Car Garage, Fenced Backyard, and Updated Amenities - This updated and spacious home features 2,700 square feet, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a large fenced backyard with a
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
230 E Highline Cir
230 East Highline Circle, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,650
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo In Centennial - Property Id: 241263 Located far enough off Broadway to avoid traffic noise. Single car garage with remote garage door opener. Garage is lit by multiple can lights. Has metal shelves, electrical receptacles and a workbench.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8695 Meadowlark Cir
8695 Meadowlark Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,295
3465 sqft
Fantastic curb appeal and meticulously maintained inside and out home in the desirable Highlands Ranch - Northridge Area. Easy access to C-470. Rent includes the use of the community recreation Center and Pools.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
7711 S Kit Carson Dr
7711 South Kit Carson Drive, Centennial, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Available Immediately Video walkthrough available to view here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZtXrRW0n6gE -5 Bedrooms -2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1728 E. Geddes Circle N
1728 East Geddes Circle North, Centennial, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2625 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath near Arapahoe H.S. - Updated 5 bed 3 bath. Wood Floors throughout the upper level. Kitchen has new counters and new stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan. Bedrooms have Large closets. Master bedroom with Deck.
Results within 5 miles of South Littleton
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
4 Units Available
Vistas at Stony Creek
6775 S Field St, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1109 sqft
Cozy apartments with designer bathrooms and walk-in closets. Parking available on site. Go swimming or play basketball on the grounds during free time. Close to Mirage Sports Bar. Enjoy easy access to S Wadsworth Blvd.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
17 Units Available
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,579
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,389
1329 sqft
Spacious floorplans open onto private deck. Nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Media room with theater-style seating. Shallow wading pool and arts and crafts room. Five minutes to CO-470.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
27 Units Available
Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,198
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1075 sqft
Festively lit grill and picnic areas. Hot tub and generously sized pool surrounded by sundeck and lounge chairs. Dog park with benches and shade trees. Steps away from Big Dry Creek Trail.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
35 Units Available
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,362
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1032 sqft
Property features great city and mountain views. Near many different walking/biking trails, an awesome library, shopping centers, RTD Park & Ride, and many others. Complex has a 24 hour fitness and business center and is maintained by a great maintenance and leasing team.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
31 Units Available
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,469
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1063 sqft
Adjacent to Bowles Reservoir for tranquil living. Conveniences like organic groceries, shopping and dining located within a mile. Large windows and high ceilings for spacious, comfortable homes.
Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
42 Units Available
5151 Downtown Littleton
5151 S Rio Grande St, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,377
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,226
1293 sqft
At 5151 Downtown Littleton, the combination of first-class apartment home finishes paired with our vast array of remodeled amenities makes us the best apartment community in the Littleton area.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
21 Units Available
ArtWalk at CityCenter
801 Englewood Pkwy, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,427
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,321
1446 sqft
Roman tubs and vinyl plank flooring for comfortable living. Fully equipped fitness center and yoga room. Lounge with billiards and foosball. Walking distance from Englewood light rail station.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
27 Units Available
Mountain Gate
7501 S Utica Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,324
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1374 sqft
Remodeled homes right at the foot of the Rockies. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, yoga center and fire pit. Near Chatfield State Park.
