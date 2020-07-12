/
/
/
centennial
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:41 PM
150 Apartments for rent in Centennial, Littleton, CO
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
42 Units Available
5151 Downtown Littleton
5151 S Rio Grande St, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,377
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,226
1293 sqft
At 5151 Downtown Littleton, the combination of first-class apartment home finishes paired with our vast array of remodeled amenities makes us the best apartment community in the Littleton area.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
14 Units Available
Terra Vista
5425 S Federal Cir, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,180
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
903 sqft
Homey apartments have wood-burning fireplaces, large bedrooms with high speed internet access, and in-unit washer/dryers. Residents conveniently find themselves near the RTD Light Rail Downtown Littleton Station and with easy access to major freeways, entertainment, and dining options.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
20 Units Available
Verona
2961 W Centennial Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,185
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
875 sqft
Green living with LED lighting and community bikeshare program. Heated saltwater swimming pool with sundeck. Resident web portal for paying rent online and maintenance requests. Minutes from Santa Fe Dr.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Summit Riverside Apartments
4957 S Prince Ct, Littleton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,328
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
892 sqft
Summit Riverside Apartments in Littleton, Colorado offers a gated community environment where a sparkling swimming pool welcomes you on hot summer days.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2880 W Riverwalk Cir #A
2880 West Riverwalk Circle, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1346 sqft
Exclusive Patio Home - Absolutely immaculate, 2 bed 2 Bath 1346 square foot patio home. End unit. Beautiful townhome in an outstanding community, attached 2 car garage, gas fireplace. a/c no exterior maintenance and access to the community center.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2767 W Riverwalk Cir
2767 West Riverwalk Circle, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1380 sqft
2+ BD 2 BA Townhome - Walk to Downtown Littleton! - Property Id: 213356 2767 W. Riverwalk Cir, Unit I - Canterbury At Riverwalk - Beautiful 1380 + square foot 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse.
1 of 11
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
2800 West Centennial Drive
2800 West Centennial Drive, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1317 sqft
This private 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Littleton will welcome you with 1,143 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and quartz countertops.
Results within 1 mile of Centennial
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
6 Units Available
Oxford Station Apartments
4101 S Navajo St, Englewood, CO
Studio
$1,343
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,328
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,904
1098 sqft
Community offers residents pool, hot tub, gym, and rooftop recreation area. Contemporary units with stainless steel appliances. Close to Highway 85 and Southwest Light Rail Line. Across the highway from Costco for convenient shopping.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
19 Units Available
Alvista Trailside
5275 S Delaware St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,228
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
938 sqft
Easy drive to both Littleton and Santa Fe RTD stops and near the Museum of Outdoor Arts. Close to a huge trail that leads to Belleview Park. Big units with a master bedroom and a lot of storage. Tenants can take advantage of the on-site BBQ grilling area, dog park, playground, and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 12:38pm
9 Units Available
The Station
2100 W Berry Ave, Littleton, CO
Studio
$1,225
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
850 sqft
THE STATION APARTMENTS IN LITTLETON Welcome to The Station Apartments in downtown Littleton. Residents will enjoy mountain views while living in this beautifully updated property just steps from Littleton's Main Street shops, restaurants, and parks.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5873 S Prince St #213
5873 South Prince Street, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
842 sqft
This is a just updated, light and open, 2/bedroom 1/bathroom condo right in down town Littleton! This is a charming complex that has a cute courtyard with flowers and a community grill. The unit is a corner unit on the second floor.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
5591 S Nevada St
5591 South Nevada Street, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,825
750 sqft
Amenities Business Center Central Air Clubhouse Coffee/Tea Bar Controlled Access Elevator Fitness Center Garage On-Site Maintenance On-Site Management Team Patio/Balcony Smoke-Free Building Sundeck
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5448 S Foresthill St
5448 South Foresthill Street, Littleton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1150 sqft
Walking distance from Downtown Littleton ! - Property Id: 305043 Exclusive & updated rental of this 2 bedroom, 1 Den/office & 2 bath home! Must See & view this beautiful home! Since the home is on a corner lot there are 2 driveways on the property.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
5793 South Prescott Street
5793 South Prescott Street, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
2100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Old Town Littleton will welcome you with 2,100 square feet of living space! This home also offers a bonus room in the basement.
1 of 7
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4671 S. Decatur St., #128
4671 South Decatur Street, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
816 sqft
New Paint - GREAT location 2 Bedroom Condo Next to Centennial Park - This condo has 816 sq ft, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, new paint, A/C, Fireplace, Washer/Dryer, Private Setting Overlooking a Beautiful Courtyard! 1 Dedicated parking space.
Results within 5 miles of Centennial
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
4 Units Available
Vistas at Stony Creek
6775 S Field St, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1109 sqft
Cozy apartments with designer bathrooms and walk-in closets. Parking available on site. Go swimming or play basketball on the grounds during free time. Close to Mirage Sports Bar. Enjoy easy access to S Wadsworth Blvd.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
15 Units Available
Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
962 sqft
The Bear Creek Trail is a transit route and recreational option. Afterwards, kick back in front of the in-unit fireplace. Make new friends in the clubhouse or media room.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
81 Units Available
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,405
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,455
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1202 sqft
Located in the historic Platt Park neighborhood, Platt Park by Windsor provides everything you need for a luxury living experience in Denver, Colorado.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
26 Units Available
Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,335
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1395 sqft
Convenient to Route 285. Thoughtfully designed apartments with white granite counters and wood plank-style floors in a community boasting Denver skyline and Rocky Mountain views. Select homes feature walk-in showers, kitchen islands and entertainment packages.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
56 Units Available
Kent Place Residences
3465 S Gaylord Court, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,607
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1528 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,096
1898 sqft
Cherrywood cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances for high-end kitchens. Option for wellness package with fitness classes, yoga, and personal training. Pet-friendly with pet play area, full-service pet grooming, and dog walking.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
13 Units Available
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,370
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
934 sqft
Community features BBQ grills, fitness center, yoga room and on-site car wash. Apartments include wood flooring, plush carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from C-470 and Hampden Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
7 Units Available
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1409 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1635 sqft
Vaulted ceilings, skylights and French doors. Spacious, well-equipped fitness center open 24 hours. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
27 Units Available
Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,198
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1075 sqft
Festively lit grill and picnic areas. Hot tub and generously sized pool surrounded by sundeck and lounge chairs. Dog park with benches and shade trees. Steps away from Big Dry Creek Trail.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
23 Units Available
Avana on the Platte
3400 S Platte River Dr, Sheridan, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,303
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1116 sqft
Gated community close to Overland Park Golf Course and the Light Rail. Air-conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers, spacious floorplans and high-speed internet access.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COSheridan, COColumbine, COGreenwood Village, COKen Caryl, COHolly Hills, CODakota Ridge, CO