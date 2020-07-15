All apartments in Littleton
Last updated July 7 2020 at 9:18 AM

Ketring Park

5907 Gallup St · (205) 809-0262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5907 Gallup St, Littleton, CO 80120
Sterne Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ketring Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
e-payments
online portal
Ketring Park Apartments invites you to start your new Littleton lifestyle. Find yourself embracing an apartment community that is full of endless opportunities for entertainment, and relaxation. Our apartments for rent in Littleton, give you the perfect combination of comfort at home, and convenience to be out on the town. Here you'll find stunning features and a spectacular location. We offer 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans that bring you everything you need at your fingertips. Come home to our Littleton apartments, and experience the first-hand comfort, and amenities built just for you. Dive into life at a location that is nestled near all of the top local attractions. Our Littleton apartments for rent will bring you the beauty of nearby scenery, and the convenience of your local neighborhood. Come enjoy the benefits of city-life, combined with the rewards of high-class apartment living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets per apartment
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions do apply. See your community office for more details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ketring Park have any available units?
Ketring Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does Ketring Park have?
Some of Ketring Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ketring Park currently offering any rent specials?
Ketring Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ketring Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Ketring Park is pet friendly.
Does Ketring Park offer parking?
Yes, Ketring Park offers parking.
Does Ketring Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ketring Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ketring Park have a pool?
No, Ketring Park does not have a pool.
Does Ketring Park have accessible units?
Yes, Ketring Park has accessible units.
Does Ketring Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Ketring Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Sterne Park

