Summit Riverside Apartments

Lease Length: 2 - 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $125
Additional: No
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply for dogs:
Rottweilers, German Shepherds
Dalmatians, American Bulldogs
Huskies, American Pit-bull Terrier
American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Mastiffs
Dobermans,Doberman Pinschers
Presa Canarios.
Pet deposit and monthly pet rent varies by the number of pets and type of pet. For the most current pricing, please contact the community.
Parking Details: on street
carport: $40/month
garage: $130/month. Garage lot.