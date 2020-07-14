All apartments in Littleton
Find more places like Summit Riverside Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Littleton, CO
/
Summit Riverside Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:00 PM

Summit Riverside Apartments

4957 S Prince Ct · (201) 584-9407
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Littleton
See all
Centennial
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4957 S Prince Ct, Littleton, CO 80123
Centennial

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 60-204 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,336

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 573 sqft

Unit 87-102 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,346

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 573 sqft

Unit 90-303 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,386

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 589 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 26-106 · Avail. now

$1,578

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 26-102 · Avail. now

$1,578

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 26-206 · Avail. now

$1,578

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Summit Riverside Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
coffee bar
dog park
internet cafe
Summit Riverside Apartments in Littleton, Colorado offers a gated community environment where a sparkling swimming pool welcomes you on hot summer days. Pick up a game with friends on our regulation-size basketball court, or hop on your bike for a ride down the Platte River Trail. Pets are welcome, and covered parking and garages are available

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $125
Additional: No
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply for dogs: Rottweilers, German Shepherds Dalmatians, American Bulldogs Huskies, American Pit-bull Terrier American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Mastiffs Dobermans,Doberman Pinschers Presa Canarios. Pet deposit and monthly pet rent varies by the number of pets and type of pet. For the most current pricing, please contact the community.
Parking Details: on street carport: $40/month garage: $130/month. Garage lot.
Storage Details: N/A

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Summit Riverside Apartments have any available units?
Summit Riverside Apartments has 9 units available starting at $1,336 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does Summit Riverside Apartments have?
Some of Summit Riverside Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Summit Riverside Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Summit Riverside Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Summit Riverside Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Summit Riverside Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Summit Riverside Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Summit Riverside Apartments offers parking.
Does Summit Riverside Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Summit Riverside Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Summit Riverside Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Summit Riverside Apartments has a pool.
Does Summit Riverside Apartments have accessible units?
No, Summit Riverside Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Summit Riverside Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Summit Riverside Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Summit Riverside Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Red Rocks
13195 W Progress Cir
Littleton, CO 80127
AMLI Littleton Village
399 E Dry Creek Rd
Littleton, CO 80122
The Station
2100 W Berry Ave
Littleton, CO 80120
Berkshire Aspen Grove
7317 S Platte River Pkwy
Littleton, CO 80120
5151 Downtown Littleton
5151 S Rio Grande St
Littleton, CO 80120
Westerly Apartment Homes
8510 South Oak Circle
Littleton, CO 80127
HiLine at Littleton Commons
8300 Erickson Blvd
Littleton, CO 80129
Outlook Littleton Apartments
4560 W Mineral Ave
Littleton, CO 80128

Similar Pages

Littleton 1 BedroomsLittleton 2 Bedrooms
Littleton Dog Friendly ApartmentsLittleton Pet Friendly Places
Littleton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentennialSouth Littleton
Sterne Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arapahoe Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity