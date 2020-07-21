All apartments in Littleton
7380 S Logan St
Last updated December 28 2019 at 5:51 AM

7380 S Logan St

7380 South Logan Street · No Longer Available
Location

7380 South Logan Street, Littleton, CO 80122
South Littleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath Littleton Village Home. Entrance into this home is a WOW factor with beautiful hardwood floors through out the main level. Sliding doors to the professional landscaped backyard, large kitchen with granite counters with plenty of prep space, large island, plenty of cabinets for storage, large dining area, and a large great room with fire place. Second level, Master bedroom has a 5 piece bath, walk-in closets, a great retreat at the end of day. Secondary bedrooms, full bath, and laundry room where it is needed. 2 car garage attached to home, close to C470 $50 application fee is required for all adults over 18 years of age. Apply on-line at rentdenvernow.com For showings call Katy 720-550-0106

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7380 S Logan St have any available units?
7380 S Logan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 7380 S Logan St have?
Some of 7380 S Logan St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7380 S Logan St currently offering any rent specials?
7380 S Logan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7380 S Logan St pet-friendly?
No, 7380 S Logan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Littleton.
Does 7380 S Logan St offer parking?
Yes, 7380 S Logan St offers parking.
Does 7380 S Logan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7380 S Logan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7380 S Logan St have a pool?
No, 7380 S Logan St does not have a pool.
Does 7380 S Logan St have accessible units?
No, 7380 S Logan St does not have accessible units.
Does 7380 S Logan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7380 S Logan St has units with dishwashers.
