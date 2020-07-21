7380 S Logan St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath Littleton Village Home. Entrance into this home is a WOW factor with beautiful hardwood floors through out the main level. Sliding doors to the professional landscaped backyard, large kitchen with granite counters with plenty of prep space, large island, plenty of cabinets for storage, large dining area, and a large great room with fire place. Second level, Master bedroom has a 5 piece bath, walk-in closets, a great retreat at the end of day. Secondary bedrooms, full bath, and laundry room where it is needed. 2 car garage attached to home, close to C470 $50 application fee is required for all adults over 18 years of age. Apply on-line at rentdenvernow.com For showings call Katy 720-550-0106