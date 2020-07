Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance hot tub on-site laundry bbq/grill business center guest parking internet access lobby

It’s three cheers for Verona Apartment Homes for offering beautifully upgraded one and two-bedroom apartments, vacation-inspired community features - and a great location in lovely Littleton, Colorado just south of Denver. Our community is only topped by our prime location just minutes to the Oxford and Downtown Littleton Light Rail stations, the restaurants and shops of downtown Littleton, and C-470 and I-25.