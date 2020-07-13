Vistas at Stony Creek

Lease Length: 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250 (2 bedroom), $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other. Contact the leasing office for more information on our parking policies.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease, Detached garage: $100/month