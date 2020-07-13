All apartments in Littleton
Vistas at Stony Creek

6775 S Field St · (720) 370-5773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Preferred Employer Special - Waived Application Fee and Security Deposit!
Location

6775 S Field St, Littleton, CO 80128
Stony Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6835-306 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,647

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1082 sqft

Unit 6775-206 · Avail. now

$1,647

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1082 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6835-208 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,979

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

Unit 6805-301 · Avail. Jul 22

$2,318

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vistas at Stony Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
package receiving
pool
basketball court
bbq/grill
media room
Find your home at The Vistas at Stony Creek by choosing from two and three bedroom floor plans boasting an abundance of amenities. Our Littleton, CO apartments for rent feature luxurious comforts, from cozy gas fireplaces to designer bathrooms with Roman tubs. Kick back and relax on your balcony or patio at the end of a long day. Enjoy the unique architectural decor found in each unit, and relish your spacious layout on a daily basis. Plus, with a separate dining room, a large laundry room and a roomy kitchen, you'll have plenty of space to live and breathe. Come home to style and convenience at The Vistas at Stony Creek.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250 (2 bedroom), $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other. Contact the leasing office for more information on our parking policies.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease, Detached garage: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vistas at Stony Creek have any available units?
Vistas at Stony Creek has 4 units available starting at $1,647 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does Vistas at Stony Creek have?
Some of Vistas at Stony Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vistas at Stony Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Vistas at Stony Creek is offering the following rent specials: Preferred Employer Special - Waived Application Fee and Security Deposit!
Is Vistas at Stony Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Vistas at Stony Creek is pet friendly.
Does Vistas at Stony Creek offer parking?
Yes, Vistas at Stony Creek offers parking.
Does Vistas at Stony Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vistas at Stony Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vistas at Stony Creek have a pool?
Yes, Vistas at Stony Creek has a pool.
Does Vistas at Stony Creek have accessible units?
No, Vistas at Stony Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Vistas at Stony Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vistas at Stony Creek has units with dishwashers.
