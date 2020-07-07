Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access yoga parking 24hr maintenance carport conference room e-payments fire pit online portal package receiving

Welcome to The Dakota at Governor's Ranch. Our community has spacious one and two bedroom floor plans, designed with your comfort in mind. Each of our homes features oversized walk-in closets, extra storage, and private entries. Step outside on your personal balcony or patio and take in the view, or enjoy a cozy evening by your gas fireplace. Our upgraded kitchens are complete with stainless steel appliances. The convenience of an in-home washer and dryer make those everyday chores a breeze.

The Dakota at Governor's Ranch offers our residents luxury and class. Relax in our soothing spa or take a dip in our shimmering swimming pool. Our pet-friendly community features a clubhouse, business center, coffee bar, wireless internet access, community activities, and barbecue grills. You will love the convenience of having an on-site car wash, fitness center, and yoga room. Call today to schedule a tour of your future home.