Amenities
Welcome to The Dakota at Governor's Ranch. Our community has spacious one and two bedroom floor plans, designed with your comfort in mind. Each of our homes features oversized walk-in closets, extra storage, and private entries. Step outside on your personal balcony or patio and take in the view, or enjoy a cozy evening by your gas fireplace. Our upgraded kitchens are complete with stainless steel appliances. The convenience of an in-home washer and dryer make those everyday chores a breeze.
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch offers our residents luxury and class. Relax in our soothing spa or take a dip in our shimmering swimming pool. Our pet-friendly community features a clubhouse, business center, coffee bar, wireless internet access, community activities, and barbecue grills. You will love the convenience of having an on-site car wash, fitness center, and yoga room. Call today to schedule a tour of your future home.