The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:24 PM

The Dakota at Governor's Ranch

9097 W Cross Dr · (303) 625-9317
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9097 W Cross Dr, Littleton, CO 80123
Governors Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-103 · Avail. now

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit 04-206 · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit 12-206 · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14-101 · Avail. now

$1,704

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 952 sqft

Unit 20-202 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,717

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 952 sqft

Unit 10-103 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,757

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 952 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Dakota at Governor's Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
yoga
parking
24hr maintenance
carport
conference room
e-payments
fire pit
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to The Dakota at Governor's Ranch. Our community has spacious one and two bedroom floor plans, designed with your comfort in mind. Each of our homes features oversized walk-in closets, extra storage, and private entries. Step outside on your personal balcony or patio and take in the view, or enjoy a cozy evening by your gas fireplace. Our upgraded kitchens are complete with stainless steel appliances. The convenience of an in-home washer and dryer make those everyday chores a breeze.
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch offers our residents luxury and class. Relax in our soothing spa or take a dip in our shimmering swimming pool. Our pet-friendly community features a clubhouse, business center, coffee bar, wireless internet access, community activities, and barbecue grills. You will love the convenience of having an on-site car wash, fitness center, and yoga room. Call today to schedule a tour of your future home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $19 per applicant
Deposit: $250 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee; $8 utility transfer fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
fee: $400 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: Maximum of 2 pets per home
rent: $25/month per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Dakota at Governor's Ranch have any available units?
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch has 13 units available starting at $1,370 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does The Dakota at Governor's Ranch have?
Some of The Dakota at Governor's Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Dakota at Governor's Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Dakota at Governor's Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, The Dakota at Governor's Ranch is pet friendly.
Does The Dakota at Governor's Ranch offer parking?
Yes, The Dakota at Governor's Ranch offers parking.
Does The Dakota at Governor's Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Dakota at Governor's Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Dakota at Governor's Ranch have a pool?
Yes, The Dakota at Governor's Ranch has a pool.
Does The Dakota at Governor's Ranch have accessible units?
No, The Dakota at Governor's Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does The Dakota at Governor's Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Dakota at Governor's Ranch has units with dishwashers.
