Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

AMLI Littleton Village

Open Now until 6pm
399 E Dry Creek Rd · (201) 654-4152
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

399 E Dry Creek Rd, Littleton, CO 80122
South Littleton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A-377 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

Unit B-212 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

Unit A-112 · Avail. now

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

See 81+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit A-247 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

Unit A-278 · Avail. now

$2,015

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

Unit A-272 · Avail. Jul 21

$2,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

See 32+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit B-114 · Avail. Aug 14

$3,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1565 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI Littleton Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AMLI Littleton Village is ideally located with convenient access to Downtown Denver, the Denver Tech Center and all the Rocky Mountains have to offer. Getting anywhere is easy with quick access to C-470 and the Mineral and Littleton RTD stations. Historic downtown Littleton is just minutes away via car or bike, and our community is just a 10-minute walk to nearby parks and hike/bike trails. AMLI Littleton Village offers exceptional amenities, including a rooftop clubroom and outdoor lounge with fireplace and grilling station, resort-style swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, business center and conference room, clubroom with gaming area and DIY maker space. Our community also has a pet spa, controlled access parking, and a bike/ski/snowboard repair room.AMLI Littleton Village offers spacious studios, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom floor plans featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tile backsplashes in kitchens, kitchen islands or peninsulas, wood-style flooring in living areas, full-size washers and dryers, ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, private patios or Juliet balconies, and more.Residents of AMLI Littleton Village live green because AMLI Littleton Village is targeting LEED Gold certification and is smoke-free inside and out. AMLI Littleton Village is Authentic Living at its best.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 -$500
Move-in Fees: $200 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $250 per pet.
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet.
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 75 lbs.
Parking Details: Open parking garage, garages for rent $140.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AMLI Littleton Village have any available units?
AMLI Littleton Village has 120 units available starting at $1,420 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does AMLI Littleton Village have?
Some of AMLI Littleton Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI Littleton Village currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI Littleton Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is AMLI Littleton Village pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI Littleton Village is pet friendly.
Does AMLI Littleton Village offer parking?
Yes, AMLI Littleton Village offers parking.
Does AMLI Littleton Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI Littleton Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI Littleton Village have a pool?
Yes, AMLI Littleton Village has a pool.
Does AMLI Littleton Village have accessible units?
No, AMLI Littleton Village does not have accessible units.
Does AMLI Littleton Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI Littleton Village has units with dishwashers.
