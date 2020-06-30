Amenities

AMLI Littleton Village is ideally located with convenient access to Downtown Denver, the Denver Tech Center and all the Rocky Mountains have to offer. Getting anywhere is easy with quick access to C-470 and the Mineral and Littleton RTD stations. Historic downtown Littleton is just minutes away via car or bike, and our community is just a 10-minute walk to nearby parks and hike/bike trails. AMLI Littleton Village offers exceptional amenities, including a rooftop clubroom and outdoor lounge with fireplace and grilling station, resort-style swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, business center and conference room, clubroom with gaming area and DIY maker space. Our community also has a pet spa, controlled access parking, and a bike/ski/snowboard repair room.AMLI Littleton Village offers spacious studios, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom floor plans featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tile backsplashes in kitchens, kitchen islands or peninsulas, wood-style flooring in living areas, full-size washers and dryers, ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, private patios or Juliet balconies, and more.Residents of AMLI Littleton Village live green because AMLI Littleton Village is targeting LEED Gold certification and is smoke-free inside and out. AMLI Littleton Village is Authentic Living at its best.