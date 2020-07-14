Westerly Apartment Homes

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 Bedroom) $250 (2 Bedrooms) $300 (3 Bedrooms)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: The following dog breeds and any hybrid thereof are not permitted: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Bulldog, Chow, Doberman Pincher, German Shepherd, Giant Schnauzer, Great Dane, Husky, Wolf, Mastiff, Pit Bull / Staffordshire / Terrier, Rottweiler, Shar-Pei and St. Bernard. Exotic (such as ferrets, snakes, rodents, lizards) or poisonous animals (tarantulas, insects, and certain types of fish) are not permitted.