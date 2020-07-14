Westerly Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table shuffle board garage hot tub yoga accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments conference room courtyard e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room nest technology online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Westerly Apartments from the comfort of your home! Tailored for the urban and outdoor explores alike, Westerly is your gateway to contemporary Colorado mountain living. Ideally located, our apartments in Littleton, CO welcome residents with a refined collection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments together with outstanding amenities and impeccable services.



With a pet-loving atmosphere and surrounded by natural and crafted beauty, life at Westerly is easy and stress-free. We have a resort-style pool with hot tub, sundeck and two fire pits for you to lounge at and relax, a clubhouse, and a game room with HD TVs, billiards, and shuffleboard. For an extra touch of convenience, we added a fitness center and yoga studio coupled with a virtual trainer and towel services. A pet park and a pet spa are also available. We have an on-site bike repair and ski workshop for the adventurer in you. Inside your new home, you’ll find every