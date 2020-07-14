All apartments in Littleton
Westerly Apartment Homes

Open Now until 6pm
8510 South Oak Circle · (833) 842-2493
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8510 South Oak Circle, Littleton, CO 80127

Price and availability

VERIFIED 26 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 09308 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,446

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

Unit 03206 · Avail. now

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Unit 08305 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,496

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westerly Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
garage
hot tub
yoga
accessible
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Westerly Apartments from the comfort of your home! Tailored for the urban and outdoor explores alike, Westerly is your gateway to contemporary Colorado mountain living. Ideally located, our apartments in Littleton, CO welcome residents with a refined collection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments together with outstanding amenities and impeccable services.

With a pet-loving atmosphere and surrounded by natural and crafted beauty, life at Westerly is easy and stress-free. We have a resort-style pool with hot tub, sundeck and two fire pits for you to lounge at and relax, a clubhouse, and a game room with HD TVs, billiards, and shuffleboard. For an extra touch of convenience, we added a fitness center and yoga studio coupled with a virtual trainer and towel services. A pet park and a pet spa are also available. We have an on-site bike repair and ski workshop for the adventurer in you. Inside your new home, you’ll find every

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 Bedroom) $250 (2 Bedrooms) $300 (3 Bedrooms)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: The following dog breeds and any hybrid thereof are not permitted: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Bulldog, Chow, Doberman Pincher, German Shepherd, Giant Schnauzer, Great Dane, Husky, Wolf, Mastiff, Pit Bull / Staffordshire / Terrier, Rottweiler, Shar-Pei and St. Bernard. Exotic (such as ferrets, snakes, rodents, lizards) or poisonous animals (tarantulas, insects, and certain types of fish) are not permitted.
Parking Details: Off-street parking, Parking Lot, Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westerly Apartment Homes have any available units?
Westerly Apartment Homes has 6 units available starting at $1,446 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does Westerly Apartment Homes have?
Some of Westerly Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westerly Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Westerly Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westerly Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Westerly Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Westerly Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Westerly Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Westerly Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Westerly Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Westerly Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Westerly Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Westerly Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Westerly Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Westerly Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westerly Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
