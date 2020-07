Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated air conditioning

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/32e8e79070 ---- Aspen Terrace features 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes with updated kitchens, new cabinets, countertops and tile floors. The community features free off-street parking, and on-site laundry. Located in Lakewood just west of Denver, Aspen Terrace is close to schools and shopping. It’s a short drive to the Wadsworth Light Rail station, and the beautiful Aviation Park is just blocks away.