All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 9978 W. Cornell Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
9978 W. Cornell Pl
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

9978 W. Cornell Pl

9978 West Cornell Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Bear Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9978 West Cornell Place, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
pet friendly
9978 W. Cornell Pl Available 07/03/19 Corner Unit Townhouse in Excellent Lakewood Location! - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease starting 7.3.19!

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available

Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

This corner unit townhouse features an open floor plan, fireplace, storage closet, dining area, recently replaced carpet and floors, finished basement, and large master with its own bathroom and his and hers closets.

Great location near Bear Creek Greenbelt. Convenient access to US-285.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, and Trash Removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
No cats. Dogs considered with $250/pet deposit.
Pet fee: $35/mt for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.
48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4925379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9978 W. Cornell Pl have any available units?
9978 W. Cornell Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 9978 W. Cornell Pl have?
Some of 9978 W. Cornell Pl's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9978 W. Cornell Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9978 W. Cornell Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9978 W. Cornell Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 9978 W. Cornell Pl is pet friendly.
Does 9978 W. Cornell Pl offer parking?
No, 9978 W. Cornell Pl does not offer parking.
Does 9978 W. Cornell Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9978 W. Cornell Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9978 W. Cornell Pl have a pool?
No, 9978 W. Cornell Pl does not have a pool.
Does 9978 W. Cornell Pl have accessible units?
No, 9978 W. Cornell Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9978 W. Cornell Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9978 W. Cornell Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 9978 W. Cornell Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9978 W. Cornell Pl has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reed Park
1450 South Reed Street
Lakewood, CO 80232
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
Bluesky Landing Apartments
1187 S Beech Dr
Lakewood, CO 80228
Belmar Villas Apartments
700 S Reed Ct
Lakewood, CO 80226
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr
Lakewood, CO 80227
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80228
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St
Lakewood, CO 80214

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakewood 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Apartments
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaGreen MountainMolholm
ApplewoodEiber

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College