9978 W. Cornell Pl Available 07/03/19 Corner Unit Townhouse in Excellent Lakewood Location! - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease starting 7.3.19!



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available



Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.



This corner unit townhouse features an open floor plan, fireplace, storage closet, dining area, recently replaced carpet and floors, finished basement, and large master with its own bathroom and his and hers closets.



Great location near Bear Creek Greenbelt. Convenient access to US-285.



Water, Sewer, Stormwater, and Trash Removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.



Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

No cats. Dogs considered with $250/pet deposit.

Pet fee: $35/mt for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.

48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



