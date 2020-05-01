9925 W 20th Ave #15

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly courtyard parking

Fully Remodeled Condo- Must See - This Condo has been remodeled. Updated Kitchen with newer Stainless steal appliances, granite counter tops, overlooking into the family room. Hardwood floors through the main level, Half bath and stackable washer and Dryer on the main Level. 2 over-sized bedrooms upstairs with full bath that has been remodeled. Both bedrooms have lots of closet space and Master has balcony overlooking the courtyard. Newer AC unit. 2 Parking Spaces. Close to all shopping, highways restaurants. This is a must see. Call today for a showing 303-466-6340.



No Cats Allowed



