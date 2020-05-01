All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated February 23 2020 at 11:16 AM

9925 W 20th Ave #15

9925 West 20th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9925 West 20th Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80215
Morse Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
Fully Remodeled Condo- Must See - This Condo has been remodeled. Updated Kitchen with newer Stainless steal appliances, granite counter tops, overlooking into the family room. Hardwood floors through the main level, Half bath and stackable washer and Dryer on the main Level. 2 over-sized bedrooms upstairs with full bath that has been remodeled. Both bedrooms have lots of closet space and Master has balcony overlooking the courtyard. Newer AC unit. 2 Parking Spaces. Close to all shopping, highways restaurants. This is a must see. Call today for a showing 303-466-6340.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5342881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9925 W 20th Ave #15 have any available units?
9925 W 20th Ave #15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 9925 W 20th Ave #15 have?
Some of 9925 W 20th Ave #15's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9925 W 20th Ave #15 currently offering any rent specials?
9925 W 20th Ave #15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9925 W 20th Ave #15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9925 W 20th Ave #15 is pet friendly.
Does 9925 W 20th Ave #15 offer parking?
Yes, 9925 W 20th Ave #15 offers parking.
Does 9925 W 20th Ave #15 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9925 W 20th Ave #15 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9925 W 20th Ave #15 have a pool?
No, 9925 W 20th Ave #15 does not have a pool.
Does 9925 W 20th Ave #15 have accessible units?
No, 9925 W 20th Ave #15 does not have accessible units.
Does 9925 W 20th Ave #15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9925 W 20th Ave #15 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9925 W 20th Ave #15 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9925 W 20th Ave #15 has units with air conditioning.

