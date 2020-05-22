All apartments in Lakewood
9533 W Alameda Ave
9533 W Alameda Ave

9533 West Alameda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9533 West Alameda Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80226
Creighton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Fourplex by Lakewood Park - Property Id: 158510

This fourplex located on West Alameda near South Kipling has four separate units, all are available for immediate occupancy. Each one has 3BR/2BA/1392SF, window air conditioners, washing machine, dryer, deck and plenty of street parking. These split level units have two bedrooms and bathroom upstairs, one bedroom and bathroom in the walkout lower level plus laundry room with washer/dryer while the main floor has the kitchen and spacious living room. Great location adjacent to an open field, close to Lakewood and Addenbrooke Parks, Colorado Christian University, the Federal Center, public transportation, shopping, restaurants and entertainment with easy access to the city, Belmar and I70. Tenant pays electric plus $50 per month in addition to the rent for water and gas, trash removal is included. Refundable security deposit is $2700.00.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9533 W Alameda Ave have any available units?
9533 W Alameda Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 9533 W Alameda Ave have?
Some of 9533 W Alameda Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9533 W Alameda Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9533 W Alameda Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9533 W Alameda Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9533 W Alameda Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9533 W Alameda Ave offer parking?
No, 9533 W Alameda Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9533 W Alameda Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9533 W Alameda Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9533 W Alameda Ave have a pool?
No, 9533 W Alameda Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9533 W Alameda Ave have accessible units?
No, 9533 W Alameda Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9533 W Alameda Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9533 W Alameda Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 9533 W Alameda Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9533 W Alameda Ave has units with air conditioning.
