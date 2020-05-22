9533 W Alameda Ave

Amenities

Spacious Fourplex by Lakewood Park - Property Id: 158510



This fourplex located on West Alameda near South Kipling has four separate units, all are available for immediate occupancy. Each one has 3BR/2BA/1392SF, window air conditioners, washing machine, dryer, deck and plenty of street parking. These split level units have two bedrooms and bathroom upstairs, one bedroom and bathroom in the walkout lower level plus laundry room with washer/dryer while the main floor has the kitchen and spacious living room. Great location adjacent to an open field, close to Lakewood and Addenbrooke Parks, Colorado Christian University, the Federal Center, public transportation, shopping, restaurants and entertainment with easy access to the city, Belmar and I70. Tenant pays electric plus $50 per month in addition to the rent for water and gas, trash removal is included. Refundable security deposit is $2700.00.

