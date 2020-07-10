9354 West Utah Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse game room on-site laundry parking pool garage

This two-story townhome features beautiful hardwood floors on the main level, with a fully-applianced kitchen, laundry room and half bathroom. All bedrooms are on the second floor with the master suite having its own bathroom and an additional full bathroom on the second level. The finished basement serves as a perfect entertainment space, game room, playroom or movie room. Two private fenced-in patio areas to enjoy that morning cup of coffee. Attached 2-car garage! Nearby schools include Carmody Middle School, Green Gables Elementary School and Kendrick Lakes Elementary School. The closest grocery store is Safeway. Nearby restaurants include Blackjack Pizza, Garramone's Pizza & Italian Restaurant and Cuckoo's Nest. This community features a clubhouse and seasonal outdoor pool!



~Advertised Rent is Discounted Rent~Pets Ok (upon approval) Fees Apply~



Contact for More Details: (303) 444-RENT

Located Near: Jewell Ave & Kipling St



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $35, Available 5/26/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.