Lakewood, CO
9354 West Utah Place
Last updated May 26 2020 at 3:35 PM

9354 West Utah Place

9354 West Utah Place · No Longer Available
Location

9354 West Utah Place, Lakewood, CO 80232
Kendrick Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This two-story townhome features beautiful hardwood floors on the main level, with a fully-applianced kitchen, laundry room and half bathroom. All bedrooms are on the second floor with the master suite having its own bathroom and an additional full bathroom on the second level. The finished basement serves as a perfect entertainment space, game room, playroom or movie room. Two private fenced-in patio areas to enjoy that morning cup of coffee. Attached 2-car garage! Nearby schools include Carmody Middle School, Green Gables Elementary School and Kendrick Lakes Elementary School. The closest grocery store is Safeway. Nearby restaurants include Blackjack Pizza, Garramone's Pizza & Italian Restaurant and Cuckoo's Nest. This community features a clubhouse and seasonal outdoor pool!

~Advertised Rent is Discounted Rent~Pets Ok (upon approval) Fees Apply~

Contact for More Details: (303) 444-RENT
Located Near: Jewell Ave & Kipling St

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $35, Available 5/26/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9354 West Utah Place have any available units?
9354 West Utah Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 9354 West Utah Place have?
Some of 9354 West Utah Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9354 West Utah Place currently offering any rent specials?
9354 West Utah Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9354 West Utah Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9354 West Utah Place is pet friendly.
Does 9354 West Utah Place offer parking?
Yes, 9354 West Utah Place offers parking.
Does 9354 West Utah Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9354 West Utah Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9354 West Utah Place have a pool?
Yes, 9354 West Utah Place has a pool.
Does 9354 West Utah Place have accessible units?
No, 9354 West Utah Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9354 West Utah Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9354 West Utah Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9354 West Utah Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 9354 West Utah Place does not have units with air conditioning.

