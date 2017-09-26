9291 W. Jewell Pl

Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom House with 2 Car Garage! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease!

Quiet neighborhood with great walking paths and open space. Short walk to Carmody Recreation Center, Foothills Ice Rink, schools, shops, restaurants. Quick drive to Belmar Shopping Center for shopping and restaurants! Hardwood floors downstairs and lovely, soft carpets upstairs balance beauty with comfort. Bright living areas with lots of light and wonderful sunset views towards the foothills. Great chance to get into a neighborhood in high demand in the pyramid of highly rated Bear Creek High School. Oversized two car garage and large open basement provide tons of storage space. Spacious master bedroom with en suite bathroom and walk-in closet, plus three more bedrooms with good closet space.



*Water, sewer, and stormwater will be included in rent for an additional $80/month.

*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

