Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

9291 W. Jewell Pl

9291 West Jewell Place · No Longer Available
Location

9291 West Jewell Place, Lakewood, CO 80227
Carmody

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Spacious 4 bedroom House with 2 Car Garage! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease!
FaceTime/Live Video Tours Available!

Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Quiet neighborhood with great walking paths and open space. Short walk to Carmody Recreation Center, Foothills Ice Rink, schools, shops, restaurants. Quick drive to Belmar Shopping Center for shopping and restaurants! Hardwood floors downstairs and lovely, soft carpets upstairs balance beauty with comfort. Bright living areas with lots of light and wonderful sunset views towards the foothills. Great chance to get into a neighborhood in high demand in the pyramid of highly rated Bear Creek High School. Oversized two car garage and large open basement provide tons of storage space. Spacious master bedroom with en suite bathroom and walk-in closet, plus three more bedrooms with good closet space.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, and stormwater will be included in rent for an additional $80/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE5611811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

