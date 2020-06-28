Amenities
9034 West Dartmouth Pl Available 09/30/19 2BD, 3BA Lakewood Townhome with Storage Unit, Near Bear Creek Greenbelt - Pleasantly located near parks and recreation, as well as many shopping and dining locations on Wadsworth Blvd. Enjoy having easy access to both the Mountains and Denver. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $50 HOA fee for water, sewer and trash
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
