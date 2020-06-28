All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 9034 West Dartmouth Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
9034 West Dartmouth Pl
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

9034 West Dartmouth Pl

9034 West Dartmouth Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Bear Creek
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9034 West Dartmouth Place, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
9034 West Dartmouth Pl Available 09/30/19 2BD, 3BA Lakewood Townhome with Storage Unit, Near Bear Creek Greenbelt - Pleasantly located near parks and recreation, as well as many shopping and dining locations on Wadsworth Blvd. Enjoy having easy access to both the Mountains and Denver. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $50 HOA fee for water, sewer and trash
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE3453782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9034 West Dartmouth Pl have any available units?
9034 West Dartmouth Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 9034 West Dartmouth Pl have?
Some of 9034 West Dartmouth Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9034 West Dartmouth Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9034 West Dartmouth Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9034 West Dartmouth Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 9034 West Dartmouth Pl is pet friendly.
Does 9034 West Dartmouth Pl offer parking?
Yes, 9034 West Dartmouth Pl offers parking.
Does 9034 West Dartmouth Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9034 West Dartmouth Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9034 West Dartmouth Pl have a pool?
Yes, 9034 West Dartmouth Pl has a pool.
Does 9034 West Dartmouth Pl have accessible units?
No, 9034 West Dartmouth Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9034 West Dartmouth Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9034 West Dartmouth Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 9034 West Dartmouth Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 9034 West Dartmouth Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reed Park
1450 South Reed Street
Lakewood, CO 80232
Oak Street Station
1420 Oak Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
Green Mountain Apartments
12641 W Mississippi Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct
Lakewood, CO 80401
Alta Green Mountain
13055 West Mississippi Court
Lakewood, CO 80228
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave
Lakewood, CO 80226

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College