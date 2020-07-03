All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated April 25 2020 at 2:22 AM

9027 West Floyd Avenue

9027 West Floyd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9027 West Floyd Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Watch tour available on our website!
Available NOW
Rent - $1,395
Deposit - $1,395
Pets - Possible with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet.
No smokers
12-month lease

Nicely updated 2-bedroom townhome. 2 bedrooms and full bath upstairs. 1/2 bath on the main floor. All appliances including a full-size washer and dryer. New carpet, flooring, fresh interior paint. Laminate flooring in living room. Patio off living room. Off-street parking. Easy access to HWY 285, Wadsworth!

**One assigned parking space #43
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9027 West Floyd Avenue have any available units?
9027 West Floyd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 9027 West Floyd Avenue have?
Some of 9027 West Floyd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9027 West Floyd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9027 West Floyd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9027 West Floyd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9027 West Floyd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9027 West Floyd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9027 West Floyd Avenue offers parking.
Does 9027 West Floyd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9027 West Floyd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9027 West Floyd Avenue have a pool?
No, 9027 West Floyd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9027 West Floyd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9027 West Floyd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9027 West Floyd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9027 West Floyd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9027 West Floyd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9027 West Floyd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

