9027 West Floyd Avenue

Available NOW
Rent - $1,395
Deposit - $1,395
Pets - Possible with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet.
No smokers
12-month lease
Nicely updated 2-bedroom townhome. 2 bedrooms and full bath upstairs. 1/2 bath on the main floor. All appliances including a full-size washer and dryer. New carpet, flooring, fresh interior paint. Laminate flooring in living room. Patio off living room. Off-street parking. Easy access to HWY 285, Wadsworth!
**One assigned parking space #43
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.