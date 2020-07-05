8783 West Cornell Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Bright, open townhome with attached garage just steps from the Bear Creek Green Belt and minutes from US 285 and C-470. Great for entertaining, the kitchen, dining room and living room are combined, giving the main level of this home an open atmosphere. An attached powder room is also great for guests. Upstairs, both bedrooms feature their own private bathrooms and walk-in closets. Lower level contains combined laundry room/mud room and over-sized two-car garage with plenty of storage. All bathrooms have been nicely updated. Nestled in a quiet, safe neighborhood, this townhome community also offers a swimming pool, hot tub and tennis courts.