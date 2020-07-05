All apartments in Lakewood
8783 West Cornell Avenue

Location

8783 West Cornell Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Bright, open townhome with attached garage just steps from the Bear Creek Green Belt and minutes from US 285 and C-470. Great for entertaining, the kitchen, dining room and living room are combined, giving the main level of this home an open atmosphere. An attached powder room is also great for guests. Upstairs, both bedrooms feature their own private bathrooms and walk-in closets. Lower level contains combined laundry room/mud room and over-sized two-car garage with plenty of storage. All bathrooms have been nicely updated. Nestled in a quiet, safe neighborhood, this townhome community also offers a swimming pool, hot tub and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8783 West Cornell Avenue have any available units?
8783 West Cornell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 8783 West Cornell Avenue have?
Some of 8783 West Cornell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8783 West Cornell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8783 West Cornell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8783 West Cornell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8783 West Cornell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 8783 West Cornell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8783 West Cornell Avenue offers parking.
Does 8783 West Cornell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8783 West Cornell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8783 West Cornell Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8783 West Cornell Avenue has a pool.
Does 8783 West Cornell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8783 West Cornell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8783 West Cornell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8783 West Cornell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8783 West Cornell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8783 West Cornell Avenue has units with air conditioning.

