Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

864 S. Reed Ct. Unit E Jefferson County

864 South Reed Court · No Longer Available
Location

864 South Reed Court, Lakewood, CO 80226
South Alameda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
X-large 1 bedroom Condo with office - Rent this professionally managed and maintained extra large 1 bedroom condo with walk-in closets. It has a bonus room that can be used as an office/gym or non-conforming 2nd bedroom. It is conveniently located near a shopping center, and includes fireplace, A/C, dishwasher, washer/dryer and gated deck.

Please call Delicia with any questions at 303-722-4900 extension 2 and find applications online at www.ParksideRM.com.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting ParksideRm.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.

Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable take home monthly income three times the rent, no evictions. No smoking inside the unit.

Pets Negotiable.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2666894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 864 S. Reed Ct. Unit E Jefferson County have any available units?
864 S. Reed Ct. Unit E Jefferson County doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 864 S. Reed Ct. Unit E Jefferson County have?
Some of 864 S. Reed Ct. Unit E Jefferson County's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 864 S. Reed Ct. Unit E Jefferson County currently offering any rent specials?
864 S. Reed Ct. Unit E Jefferson County is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 864 S. Reed Ct. Unit E Jefferson County pet-friendly?
Yes, 864 S. Reed Ct. Unit E Jefferson County is pet friendly.
Does 864 S. Reed Ct. Unit E Jefferson County offer parking?
No, 864 S. Reed Ct. Unit E Jefferson County does not offer parking.
Does 864 S. Reed Ct. Unit E Jefferson County have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 864 S. Reed Ct. Unit E Jefferson County offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 864 S. Reed Ct. Unit E Jefferson County have a pool?
No, 864 S. Reed Ct. Unit E Jefferson County does not have a pool.
Does 864 S. Reed Ct. Unit E Jefferson County have accessible units?
No, 864 S. Reed Ct. Unit E Jefferson County does not have accessible units.
Does 864 S. Reed Ct. Unit E Jefferson County have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 864 S. Reed Ct. Unit E Jefferson County has units with dishwashers.
Does 864 S. Reed Ct. Unit E Jefferson County have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 864 S. Reed Ct. Unit E Jefferson County has units with air conditioning.

