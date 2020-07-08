864 S. Reed Ct. Unit E Jefferson County

Amenities

X-large 1 bedroom Condo with office - Rent this professionally managed and maintained extra large 1 bedroom condo with walk-in closets. It has a bonus room that can be used as an office/gym or non-conforming 2nd bedroom. It is conveniently located near a shopping center, and includes fireplace, A/C, dishwasher, washer/dryer and gated deck.



Please call Delicia with any questions at 303-722-4900 extension 2 and find applications online at www.ParksideRM.com.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting ParksideRm.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.



Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable take home monthly income three times the rent, no evictions. No smoking inside the unit.



Pets Negotiable.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2666894)