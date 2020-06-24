848 S Vance St Unit E

Amenities
COZY 2BD, 2BA BELMAR CONDO, WALK TO PARKS, DINING, AND SHOPPING - THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
RENT: $1,740
BEDROOMS: 2 *Plus an office/den
BATHROOMS: 2 (both full)
PARKING: Attached, one-car garage, plus additional guest parking
OTHER THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*One small dog negotiable
*Monthly $50 water, sewer, trash, and parking fee.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000
(RLNE3348882)