Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

848 S Vance St Unit E

848 South Vance Street · No Longer Available
Location

848 South Vance Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
South Alameda

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
COZY 2BD, 2BA BELMAR CONDO, WALK TO PARKS, DINING, AND SHOPPING - THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

RENT: $1,740
BEDROOMS: 2 *Plus an office/den
BATHROOMS: 2 (both full)
PARKING: Attached, one-car garage, plus additional guest parking

OTHER THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*One small dog negotiable
*Monthly $50 water, sewer, trash, and parking fee.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE3348882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 848 S Vance St Unit E have any available units?
848 S Vance St Unit E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 848 S Vance St Unit E have?
Some of 848 S Vance St Unit E's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 848 S Vance St Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
848 S Vance St Unit E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 848 S Vance St Unit E pet-friendly?
Yes, 848 S Vance St Unit E is pet friendly.
Does 848 S Vance St Unit E offer parking?
Yes, 848 S Vance St Unit E offers parking.
Does 848 S Vance St Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 848 S Vance St Unit E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 848 S Vance St Unit E have a pool?
Yes, 848 S Vance St Unit E has a pool.
Does 848 S Vance St Unit E have accessible units?
No, 848 S Vance St Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 848 S Vance St Unit E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 848 S Vance St Unit E has units with dishwashers.
Does 848 S Vance St Unit E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 848 S Vance St Unit E has units with air conditioning.
