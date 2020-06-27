812 South Vance St Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage guest parking online portal

Convenient 2BD, 1BA Belmar Condo with 1-Car Garage in Appealing Community - Take advantage of this opportunity to live in Lakewood's hottest neighborhood of Belmar. This quiet community is beautifully kept and close to numerous shopping and dining options as well as several parks, recreation areas and walking and biking trails. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*Up to two pets negotiable

*There is a $50 monthly HOA fee that includes water, sewer, trash, lawn care and snow removal.

*Lease Initiation Fee: $250

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



