7909 West Harvard Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Welcome to this beautifully updated home in the highly desirable Westgate neighborhood! Main level features vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, updated kitchen w/ granite & SS appliances, new lighting, & large, open living room. Tasteful fireplace can be enjoyed from the dining area, kitchen, or living room. Oversized master bedroom w/ master bathroom & walk-in closet. Additional bedroom & full bathroom on main level. Lower level features a 3rd bedroom, 3/4 bathroom, & large flex space w/ fireplace. 2 car oversized garage w/ large driveway for extra off-street parking, as well as RV pad. Gorgeous backyard features professional landscaping, covered deck, large patio, newer hot tub, & storage shed. Sprinkler systems in front and back. Tesla solar panels to help save on utility bills. Walk to Westgate Elementary, Bear Creek Greenbelt/Stone House Park, and enjoy miles of walking/biking trails. Easy access to 285, close to shopping centers and public transportation. You'll love living here!

