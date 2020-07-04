All apartments in Lakewood
7770 W Woodard Cir

Location

7770 West Woodard Circle, Lakewood, CO 80227
Carmody

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4f26329041 ---- 2 Car garage Finished basement with bar Expansive fenced backyard Sun room (150 Sq Ft) $45 Application Fee (per adult 18) $2350 Security Deposit 2 small dogs acceptable with one-time $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25/mo pet rent (for each pet) Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years - No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7770 W Woodard Cir have any available units?
7770 W Woodard Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
Is 7770 W Woodard Cir currently offering any rent specials?
7770 W Woodard Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7770 W Woodard Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 7770 W Woodard Cir is pet friendly.
Does 7770 W Woodard Cir offer parking?
Yes, 7770 W Woodard Cir offers parking.
Does 7770 W Woodard Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7770 W Woodard Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7770 W Woodard Cir have a pool?
No, 7770 W Woodard Cir does not have a pool.
Does 7770 W Woodard Cir have accessible units?
No, 7770 W Woodard Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 7770 W Woodard Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 7770 W Woodard Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7770 W Woodard Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 7770 W Woodard Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

