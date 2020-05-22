770 South Routt Way

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage

Available on 12/15/2018

Rent - $1625

Deposit - $1625

18-month lease



Ranch style home with 1-car garage and semi-finished basement. 3 bedrooms on the main floor with possible 4th bedroom (non-conforming) in the basement. Hardwood floors! Large yard with sprinkler system, storage shed. Full size washer/dryer hookups.



*Mowing included in rent.



*Tenant responsible for weeding, bush trimming, leaf removal and snow removal and all utilities.



*No pets or smokers.

Contact us to schedule a showing.