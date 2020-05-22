All apartments in Lakewood
770 South Routt Way

770 South Routt Way · No Longer Available
Location

770 South Routt Way, Lakewood, CO 80226
Glennon Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Available on 12/15/2018
Rent - $1625
Deposit - $1625
18-month lease

Ranch style home with 1-car garage and semi-finished basement. 3 bedrooms on the main floor with possible 4th bedroom (non-conforming) in the basement. Hardwood floors! Large yard with sprinkler system, storage shed. Full size washer/dryer hookups.

*Mowing included in rent.

*Tenant responsible for weeding, bush trimming, leaf removal and snow removal and all utilities.

*No pets or smokers.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 770 South Routt Way have any available units?
770 South Routt Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
Is 770 South Routt Way currently offering any rent specials?
770 South Routt Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 770 South Routt Way pet-friendly?
No, 770 South Routt Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 770 South Routt Way offer parking?
Yes, 770 South Routt Way does offer parking.
Does 770 South Routt Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 770 South Routt Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 770 South Routt Way have a pool?
No, 770 South Routt Way does not have a pool.
Does 770 South Routt Way have accessible units?
No, 770 South Routt Way does not have accessible units.
Does 770 South Routt Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 770 South Routt Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 770 South Routt Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 770 South Routt Way does not have units with air conditioning.
