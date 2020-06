Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed garage range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 beds 1 bath 1095 sq ft ranch style with open floorplan, kitchen with eat in dining, formal dining, living room, laundry area in almost half acres lot. 2 car detached garage with 224 sq ft extra than average size garage great for work shop area & shed to store outdoor items. Available Now! Looking for 1 years or longer lease. Small dog (up to 35 pounds) will be considered. For more info or set up showing, please call Andy @ (303) 263 4496. Thank you