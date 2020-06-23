7305 W. 9th Pl.

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a05dcde083 ---- To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488! Available September 11th is this upstairs,1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Lakewood apartment located in a quiet area. This is a great location as the complex is just blocks from Wadsworth Blvd and public transit, particularly the newly opened West End Light Rail Station at Wadsworth and 13th! You'll also be just minutes from the Belmar shopping center! Rent is $950 per month with a minimum of $950 for security deposit. The unit comes with fridge, dishwasher, self-cleaning electric range, and air conditioner for those unseasonably warm Colorado winter days! There is also a coin-operated laundry on site. Tenants are responsible for electricity. Water, sewer, trash, and gas is billed back at a flat rate of $50 per month. Sorry NO pets are accepted at this property. To apply: -$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website. -Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in. -We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line. To qualify: -No felonies -No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions -Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements. Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed. Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/ A/C D/W Electric Range Fridge On Site Coin Op Laundry