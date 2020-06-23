All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 7305 W. 9th Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
7305 W. 9th Pl.
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

7305 W. 9th Pl.

7305 West 9th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Molholm
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7305 West 9th Place, Lakewood, CO 80214
Molholm

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a05dcde083 ---- To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488! Available September 11th is this upstairs,1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Lakewood apartment located in a quiet area. This is a great location as the complex is just blocks from Wadsworth Blvd and public transit, particularly the newly opened West End Light Rail Station at Wadsworth and 13th! You'll also be just minutes from the Belmar shopping center! Rent is $950 per month with a minimum of $950 for security deposit. The unit comes with fridge, dishwasher, self-cleaning electric range, and air conditioner for those unseasonably warm Colorado winter days! There is also a coin-operated laundry on site. Tenants are responsible for electricity. Water, sewer, trash, and gas is billed back at a flat rate of $50 per month. Sorry NO pets are accepted at this property. To apply: -$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website. -Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in. -We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line. To qualify: -No felonies -No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions -Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements. Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed. Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/ A/C D/W Electric Range Fridge On Site Coin Op Laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7305 W. 9th Pl. have any available units?
7305 W. 9th Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 7305 W. 9th Pl. have?
Some of 7305 W. 9th Pl.'s amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7305 W. 9th Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
7305 W. 9th Pl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7305 W. 9th Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 7305 W. 9th Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 7305 W. 9th Pl. offer parking?
No, 7305 W. 9th Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 7305 W. 9th Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7305 W. 9th Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7305 W. 9th Pl. have a pool?
No, 7305 W. 9th Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 7305 W. 9th Pl. have accessible units?
No, 7305 W. 9th Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 7305 W. 9th Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7305 W. 9th Pl. has units with dishwashers.
Does 7305 W. 9th Pl. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7305 W. 9th Pl. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reed Park
1450 South Reed Street
Lakewood, CO 80232
Mountain Vista Apartments
474 S Wright St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Falls at Lakewood
12160 W Nevada Dr
Lakewood, CO 80228
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl
Lakewood, CO 80214
Union West
35 Van Gordon St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl
Lakewood, CO 80214
The Hamptons Apartments
8507 W Hampden Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St
Lakewood, CO 80228

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College