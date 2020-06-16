All apartments in Lakewood
7220 W Bonfils Ln
Last updated July 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

7220 W Bonfils Ln

7220 Bonfils Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7220 Bonfils Lane, Lakewood, CO 80226
South Alameda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Luxury living in a fresh urban environment! Oversized condominium with amazing southern exposure, up-scale amenities & refreshingly modern feel. Kitchen boasts slab granite, maple cabinetry, GE Profile appliances, chic bar top, and wooden floors. Light-filled master bedroom opens into giant walk-in master closet - offering plenty of room to organize and store. Elegant Master bath includes luxury fixtures and expansive double vanity. South-facing spacious balcony. I’m wanting a reliable tenant to occupy my apartment and handle it with care as if he/her own it. Send me email using property description for more details. (rental.condo78(AT)GMAIL.COM)

(RLNE5891873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7220 W Bonfils Ln have any available units?
7220 W Bonfils Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 7220 W Bonfils Ln have?
Some of 7220 W Bonfils Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7220 W Bonfils Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7220 W Bonfils Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7220 W Bonfils Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7220 W Bonfils Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7220 W Bonfils Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7220 W Bonfils Ln offers parking.
Does 7220 W Bonfils Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7220 W Bonfils Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7220 W Bonfils Ln have a pool?
No, 7220 W Bonfils Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7220 W Bonfils Ln have accessible units?
No, 7220 W Bonfils Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7220 W Bonfils Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7220 W Bonfils Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 7220 W Bonfils Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7220 W Bonfils Ln has units with air conditioning.
