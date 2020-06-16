7220 W Bonfils Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking garage internet access

Luxury living in a fresh urban environment! Oversized condominium with amazing southern exposure, up-scale amenities & refreshingly modern feel. Kitchen boasts slab granite, maple cabinetry, GE Profile appliances, chic bar top, and wooden floors. Light-filled master bedroom opens into giant walk-in master closet - offering plenty of room to organize and store. Elegant Master bath includes luxury fixtures and expansive double vanity. South-facing spacious balcony. I’m wanting a reliable tenant to occupy my apartment and handle it with care as if he/her own it. Send me email using property description for more details. (rental.condo78(AT)GMAIL.COM)



(RLNE5891873)