7090 West 16th Place

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

This beautiful 2-bedroom has brand new paint, brand new carpet, vinyl and new appliances. 1 parking space reserved and street parking. This is the place you'll want to call home and make your own - it's fresh, clean and ready for your personal touches. Walking distance to shopping centers, Dining Restaurants, RTD Bus Stops and lots more. Section 8 Accepted! Rent is $1,100. Deposit is $1,100. App fee $75(credit check, background check and processing) for each person 18+ yrs of age must apply. Water, Sewer, Trash is included in Rent! Residents pay electric and gas. Pets are are OK with approval(Click on the link for pet approval. https://www.petscreening.com/referral/D6vGdl3eettS). There is a $200 pet fee NON-REFUNDABLE per pet and $50.00 pet rent per pet. Click the link at the top to see PHOTOS and VIDEO of the unit. (Video's are only available when the unit is vacant). Contact our office to schedule a showing at 303 237 7676 or visit our website for more listings at www.rentabr.com Associated Broker Realty.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.