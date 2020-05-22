All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated January 24 2020 at 9:20 PM

7090 West 16th Place

7090 West 16th Place · No Longer Available
Location

7090 West 16th Place, Lakewood, CO 80214
Edgewood

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
This beautiful 2-bedroom has brand new paint, brand new carpet, vinyl and new appliances. 1 parking space reserved and street parking. This is the place you'll want to call home and make your own - it's fresh, clean and ready for your personal touches. Walking distance to shopping centers, Dining Restaurants, RTD Bus Stops and lots more. Section 8 Accepted! Rent is $1,100. Deposit is $1,100. App fee $75(credit check, background check and processing) for each person 18+ yrs of age must apply. Water, Sewer, Trash is included in Rent! Residents pay electric and gas. Pets are are OK with approval(Click on the link for pet approval. https://www.petscreening.com/referral/D6vGdl3eettS). There is a $200 pet fee NON-REFUNDABLE per pet and $50.00 pet rent per pet. Click the link at the top to see PHOTOS and VIDEO of the unit. (Video's are only available when the unit is vacant). Contact our office to schedule a showing at 303 237 7676 or visit our website for more listings at www.rentabr.com Associated Broker Realty.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7090 West 16th Place have any available units?
7090 West 16th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 7090 West 16th Place have?
Some of 7090 West 16th Place's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7090 West 16th Place currently offering any rent specials?
7090 West 16th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7090 West 16th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7090 West 16th Place is pet friendly.
Does 7090 West 16th Place offer parking?
Yes, 7090 West 16th Place offers parking.
Does 7090 West 16th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7090 West 16th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7090 West 16th Place have a pool?
No, 7090 West 16th Place does not have a pool.
Does 7090 West 16th Place have accessible units?
No, 7090 West 16th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7090 West 16th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7090 West 16th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7090 West 16th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 7090 West 16th Place does not have units with air conditioning.

