6681 W. Virginia Avenue
6681 W. Virginia Avenue

6681 West Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6681 West Virginia Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80226
South Alameda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice brick ranch on corner lot in great Lakewood location. Near Belmar, shopping, parks, restaurants, entertainment! Easy move in and partially furnished with dining room table, chairs and leather family room set. Four bedrooms, three baths - 2,824 finished square feet. Attached over-sized 2-car garage with extra shelving and storage. Beautiful updated kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash, island with seating, pantry and stainless appliances, open dining room. Nice sunroom that can be used as an office, playroom, or sitting room. Two bedrooms and two baths on the main level. Master bedroom includes walk-in closet and en suite 3/4 bath. Hardwood floors, large open living room with wood-burning fireplace. Finished basement has a large family room with another wood-burning fireplace, a wet-bar, utility room with washer/dryer & shelving, two more bedrooms, another bathroom and a large storage area. Swamp cooler. Jeffco Schools. Yard with gated dog run, secure tool/storage shed and wood deck. 1 -2 Dogs allowed with additional pet deposit. NO cats. NO smoking. Come see - you will want to move right in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6681 W. Virginia Avenue have any available units?
6681 W. Virginia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 6681 W. Virginia Avenue have?
Some of 6681 W. Virginia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6681 W. Virginia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6681 W. Virginia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6681 W. Virginia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6681 W. Virginia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6681 W. Virginia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6681 W. Virginia Avenue offers parking.
Does 6681 W. Virginia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6681 W. Virginia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6681 W. Virginia Avenue have a pool?
No, 6681 W. Virginia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6681 W. Virginia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6681 W. Virginia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6681 W. Virginia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6681 W. Virginia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6681 W. Virginia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6681 W. Virginia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
