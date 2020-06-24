6681 W. Virginia Avenue

Amenities

Nice brick ranch on corner lot in great Lakewood location. Near Belmar, shopping, parks, restaurants, entertainment! Easy move in and partially furnished with dining room table, chairs and leather family room set. Four bedrooms, three baths - 2,824 finished square feet. Attached over-sized 2-car garage with extra shelving and storage. Beautiful updated kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash, island with seating, pantry and stainless appliances, open dining room. Nice sunroom that can be used as an office, playroom, or sitting room. Two bedrooms and two baths on the main level. Master bedroom includes walk-in closet and en suite 3/4 bath. Hardwood floors, large open living room with wood-burning fireplace. Finished basement has a large family room with another wood-burning fireplace, a wet-bar, utility room with washer/dryer & shelving, two more bedrooms, another bathroom and a large storage area. Swamp cooler. Jeffco Schools. Yard with gated dog run, secure tool/storage shed and wood deck. 1 -2 Dogs allowed with additional pet deposit. NO cats. NO smoking. Come see - you will want to move right in!