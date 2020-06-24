6627 W Mississippi Pl

Amenities

This is a Furnished 1950 Sq. Ft., 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, Townhouse Home. Looking to rent for a 6 month or year lease, you can move in now.



The townhouse is located in Central Lakewood about 2 blocks south of the Belmar shopping area and is about midway to downtown and access to the mountains, a great central location. I am very environmentally oriented and this is reflected in the house, from the use of LED lightbulbs to the solar photovoltaic system, which are both good for the planet and saving money on utilities, especially for my tenets :) The house has an extra large master bedroom with a walk in closet and a smaller 2nd bedroom, the main bath has recently been remodeled and very enjoyable. The dinning room and living room are both large and set in a vaulted ceiling. The kitchen is fully equipped and has lots of storage space as well as a small counter dinning area. The upper bath is a half-bath. Of note the house has lots of parking with an attached 2 car garage, as well as driveway and street parking available.



Some Residence Features

Large 2 Car Garage attached to house with plenty of room for tool and extra storage.

New high end large capacity Washer/Dryer in Unit

Dishwasher, Oven, Stove, Microwave, Toaster

Spacious Vaulted Ceilings w/ skylight in Living Room

Stainless Steel and Black Appliances

Cable/Satellite Ready

Plush Carpeting

8.5 kw Solar Photo Voltaic System, should cover near 100% of electric usage in the summer and save amount spent on utilities year round.

Ultra-High efficiency furnace also saving money on gas usage.

Household water softener.

Central Heat and Air (New AC unit)

Nest Smart Thermostat

Classic Wood Burning Fireplace

Water Softener

Walk-In Closet in Master Bedroom

Extra Large and Modern Bath and Shower

Furnished:

Some Furnished Items: (Dining Room: Full Kitchen Cooking and Dinning Equipment, Premium Wood Dinning Table and Serving Table; Living Room: Entertainment Center with 47in LED HD TV, Futon Couch, Leather Loveseat Couch, Coffee and End Tables; Master Bedroom: Full memory foam mattress w/ Bed, 2 Premium Wood night stands, Large Dresser with vanity Mirror, Large Premium Wood Chest with drawers, Wood and Glass Corner Work Desk; 2nd Bedroom: Twin Bed with available bedding, Work Desk and executive leather chair (other bedroom furniture in photos is from master bedroom, your welcome to mix and match to suite your needs); Artwork depicted in photos is also included, and other misc items, i.e. shovel for snow, hose for car wash, etc...).

Utilities covered:

Water, Trash Removal, and Snow Removal, Regular HOA Fees.

Utilities you pay:

Xcel- electricity and gas (I will invoice you monthly).

Internet (Xfinity, I will invoice you the current rate monthly or you can get your own xfinity plan and I can cancel mine.)



Pet Policy

Pet Type: Cats - Must be house trained and shall not claw the furniture, Dog - Breed Restrictions (HOA regulation, just ask, most breeds are ok), Must be at least one year of age and entirely house trained.

$350 non-refundable pet fee for 1st pet, $150 non-refundable pet fee for 2nd pet. Call or email for full policy details.



I require easy and convenient online rent and utility payments through Avail.co, this modern rental site makes it easy for you and provides a centralized experience for everything related to the leasing process. I will also take payment through cozy.co if that is your preference.



Common Questions

Can I Rent Unfurnished?

-Moving the furniture out and storing it is a huge expense for me, I am not interested in doing so without a proportionate rise in monthly rent, I estimate closer to 2k.



Is there a yard?

-There is an unfenced common area in the rear of the house, it may not be used for storage and can not be blocked off. There are other green areas throughout the HOA with dog waste stations.



Can you rent for less than $1750?

-This is fair market rent that doesn’t even account for the PV system, 2 car garage, or the furnishings. I may offer a discount to WELL qualified applicants, who are interested in sighing a least for at least a full year.



Please include your name, when you would like to move in, duration of lease, who will be living at the house, your profession, and if you will have pets when you contact me.



Thank you and I look forward to hearing from you,

Jayna