All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 6627 W Mississippi Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
6627 W Mississippi Pl
Last updated May 5 2019 at 7:05 AM

6627 W Mississippi Pl

6627 West Mississippi Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Lasley
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6627 West Mississippi Place, Lakewood, CO 80232
Lasley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This is a Furnished 1950 Sq. Ft., 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, Townhouse Home. Looking to rent for a 6 month or year lease, you can move in now.

The townhouse is located in Central Lakewood about 2 blocks south of the Belmar shopping area and is about midway to downtown and access to the mountains, a great central location. I am very environmentally oriented and this is reflected in the house, from the use of LED lightbulbs to the solar photovoltaic system, which are both good for the planet and saving money on utilities, especially for my tenets :) The house has an extra large master bedroom with a walk in closet and a smaller 2nd bedroom, the main bath has recently been remodeled and very enjoyable. The dinning room and living room are both large and set in a vaulted ceiling. The kitchen is fully equipped and has lots of storage space as well as a small counter dinning area. The upper bath is a half-bath. Of note the house has lots of parking with an attached 2 car garage, as well as driveway and street parking available.

Some Residence Features
Large 2 Car Garage attached to house with plenty of room for tool and extra storage.
New high end large capacity Washer/Dryer in Unit
Dishwasher, Oven, Stove, Microwave, Toaster
Spacious Vaulted Ceilings w/ skylight in Living Room
Stainless Steel and Black Appliances
Cable/Satellite Ready
Plush Carpeting
8.5 kw Solar Photo Voltaic System, should cover near 100% of electric usage in the summer and save amount spent on utilities year round.
Ultra-High efficiency furnace also saving money on gas usage.
Household water softener.
Central Heat and Air (New AC unit)
Nest Smart Thermostat
Classic Wood Burning Fireplace
Water Softener
Walk-In Closet in Master Bedroom
Extra Large and Modern Bath and Shower
Furnished:
Some Furnished Items: (Dining Room: Full Kitchen Cooking and Dinning Equipment, Premium Wood Dinning Table and Serving Table; Living Room: Entertainment Center with 47in LED HD TV, Futon Couch, Leather Loveseat Couch, Coffee and End Tables; Master Bedroom: Full memory foam mattress w/ Bed, 2 Premium Wood night stands, Large Dresser with vanity Mirror, Large Premium Wood Chest with drawers, Wood and Glass Corner Work Desk; 2nd Bedroom: Twin Bed with available bedding, Work Desk and executive leather chair (other bedroom furniture in photos is from master bedroom, your welcome to mix and match to suite your needs); Artwork depicted in photos is also included, and other misc items, i.e. shovel for snow, hose for car wash, etc...).
Utilities covered:
Water, Trash Removal, and Snow Removal, Regular HOA Fees.
Utilities you pay:
Xcel- electricity and gas (I will invoice you monthly).
Internet (Xfinity, I will invoice you the current rate monthly or you can get your own xfinity plan and I can cancel mine.)

Pet Policy
Pet Type: Cats - Must be house trained and shall not claw the furniture, Dog - Breed Restrictions (HOA regulation, just ask, most breeds are ok), Must be at least one year of age and entirely house trained.
$350 non-refundable pet fee for 1st pet, $150 non-refundable pet fee for 2nd pet. Call or email for full policy details.

I require easy and convenient online rent and utility payments through Avail.co, this modern rental site makes it easy for you and provides a centralized experience for everything related to the leasing process. I will also take payment through cozy.co if that is your preference.

Common Questions
Can I Rent Unfurnished?
-Moving the furniture out and storing it is a huge expense for me, I am not interested in doing so without a proportionate rise in monthly rent, I estimate closer to 2k.

Is there a yard?
-There is an unfenced common area in the rear of the house, it may not be used for storage and can not be blocked off. There are other green areas throughout the HOA with dog waste stations.

Can you rent for less than $1750?
-This is fair market rent that doesn’t even account for the PV system, 2 car garage, or the furnishings. I may offer a discount to WELL qualified applicants, who are interested in sighing a least for at least a full year.

Please include your name, when you would like to move in, duration of lease, who will be living at the house, your profession, and if you will have pets when you contact me.

Thank you and I look forward to hearing from you,
Jayna

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6627 W Mississippi Pl have any available units?
6627 W Mississippi Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 6627 W Mississippi Pl have?
Some of 6627 W Mississippi Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6627 W Mississippi Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6627 W Mississippi Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6627 W Mississippi Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6627 W Mississippi Pl is pet friendly.
Does 6627 W Mississippi Pl offer parking?
Yes, 6627 W Mississippi Pl offers parking.
Does 6627 W Mississippi Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6627 W Mississippi Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6627 W Mississippi Pl have a pool?
No, 6627 W Mississippi Pl does not have a pool.
Does 6627 W Mississippi Pl have accessible units?
No, 6627 W Mississippi Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6627 W Mississippi Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6627 W Mississippi Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 6627 W Mississippi Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6627 W Mississippi Pl has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Sublet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mountain Vista Apartments
474 S Wright St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80215
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80214
JEWELL PARK
8983 W Jewell Ave
Lakewood, CO 80232
Bluesky Landing Apartments
1187 S Beech Dr
Lakewood, CO 80228
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl
Lakewood, CO 80214
Green Mountain Apartments
12641 W Mississippi Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy
Lakewood, CO 80235

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College