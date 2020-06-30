All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 6392 W Byers Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
6392 W Byers Pl
Last updated March 28 2020 at 7:35 AM

6392 W Byers Pl

6392 West Byers Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6392 West Byers Place, Lakewood, CO 80226
North Alameda

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
MOVE IN READY!

12 Month Lease Term!

This 2BR/2.5BA townhome with 2 levels features an open concept on the main level with a gas fireplace AND a deck off the kitchen. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and lots of counter space! The layout works well for residents that like a little space with two bedrooms on either side of the home, each with their own full bathroom. Bathrooms have been updated with new tile and vanity. Attached garage has storage for all your gear under the stairs and in the attached laundry room. Laundry space has access to a covered patio leading to a grassy area - perfect for a dog approved by owner! Dedicated off-street parking spot as well.

Nearby to endless shopping and dining at popular BelMar! Just minutes from 6th Ave where you can head downtown Denver or to the mountains in no time!

Cooling System: Attic Fan
Water and Trash included in Rent
1 Pet considered with $350 Pet Deposit
Will accept Section 8 with approved applicant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6392 W Byers Pl have any available units?
6392 W Byers Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 6392 W Byers Pl have?
Some of 6392 W Byers Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6392 W Byers Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6392 W Byers Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6392 W Byers Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6392 W Byers Pl is pet friendly.
Does 6392 W Byers Pl offer parking?
Yes, 6392 W Byers Pl offers parking.
Does 6392 W Byers Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6392 W Byers Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6392 W Byers Pl have a pool?
No, 6392 W Byers Pl does not have a pool.
Does 6392 W Byers Pl have accessible units?
No, 6392 W Byers Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6392 W Byers Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6392 W Byers Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6392 W Byers Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 6392 W Byers Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterfront
10555 W Jewell Ave
Lakewood, CO 80232
SAULSBURY MANOR
7095 West 13th Avenue
Lakewood, CO 80214
Mountain Vista Apartments
474 S Wright St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Oak Street Station
1420 Oak Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl
Lakewood, CO 80214
Windsor Townhomes and Apartments
8153 W Eastman Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Valley Park
5775 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave
Lakewood, CO 80226

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College