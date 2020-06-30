6392 W Byers Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

MOVE IN READY!



12 Month Lease Term!



This 2BR/2.5BA townhome with 2 levels features an open concept on the main level with a gas fireplace AND a deck off the kitchen. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and lots of counter space! The layout works well for residents that like a little space with two bedrooms on either side of the home, each with their own full bathroom. Bathrooms have been updated with new tile and vanity. Attached garage has storage for all your gear under the stairs and in the attached laundry room. Laundry space has access to a covered patio leading to a grassy area - perfect for a dog approved by owner! Dedicated off-street parking spot as well.



Nearby to endless shopping and dining at popular BelMar! Just minutes from 6th Ave where you can head downtown Denver or to the mountains in no time!



Cooling System: Attic Fan

Water and Trash included in Rent

1 Pet considered with $350 Pet Deposit

Will accept Section 8 with approved applicant