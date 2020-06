633 Oak Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool

2 WEEKS FREE RENT!! Second floor ranch apartment in 9 unit building. New kitchen cabinets and coutertops. All new full bathroom. NEW carpet, NEW vinyl plank flooring. NEW blinds, NEWLY PAINTED INTERIOR, NEW light fixtures. On-site coin operated washer/dryer in laundry room, extra storage area. On-site manager, off-street parking, assigned parking space. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.